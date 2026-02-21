New Xbox boss Asha Sharma promises not to flood its games with "soulless AI slop"

The new head of Xbox has aimed to squash fears that her arrival could spearhead a rise in the use of generative AI among its games, offering a promise to "not chase short-term efficiency". Microsoft Gaming CEO Asha Sharma, who steps into the role following the departure of longtime boss Phil Spencer, comes directly from the company's CoreAI team, leading to immediate concerns that her appointment signals the future direction of games developed and published by Xbox.

Spencer and Xbox President Sarah Bond are both leaving Microsoft, in news that's rocked the gaming sphere. Stepping into their shoes are former CoreAI president Sharma, and Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty, who has been promoted to the role of Chief Content Officer. Sharma's appointment has naturally raised plenty of questions. With generative AI the hottest-button issue in gaming right now, it's often the first consideration I have when seeing any upcoming PC games. Have gen-AI tools been used in its creation? Are all these assets handmade by artists with a vision, or pumped out by a machine working off existing creations that it's been shown?

In an attempt to calm these fears, Sharma's statement addresses that "gaming is in a period of rapid change", but stresses that her job is to "understand what makes [Microsoft's gaming division] work and protect it". More directly, she writes, "As monetization and AI evolve and influence this future, we will not chase short-term efficiency or flood our ecosystem with soulless AI slop. Games are and always will be art, crafted by humans, and created with the most innovative technology provided by us."

There's some reassurance there, although I'm taking it with a generous pinch of salt for now. Sharma might state a desire to avoid "soulless AI slop", but she doesn't say that the use of gen-AI tools is off the table completely. Indeed, suggesting that Microsoft's teams will be using "the most innovative technology" could be seen as an indication that it might still be a key part of the workflow.

Sharma, who previously worked at both Meta and Instacart, clearly believes in the value of AI tools. She stated in an August 2025 interview with podcaster Lenny Rachitsky (which you can watch here from the 43:02 mark) that she hopes they can help lead to an increase in pregnancy rates and improve the speed and accuracy of cancer diagnoses. But will those beliefs impact the way she approaches Microsoft's gaming division?

For now, Sharma says, "I want to return to the renegade spirit that built Xbox in the first place. It will require us to relentlessly question everything, revisit processes, protect what works, and be brave enough to change what does not." She also promises to lean into the existing teams and series at the company, while emphasizing, "We will not treat those worlds as static IP to milk and monetize. We will build a shared platform and tools that empower developers and players to create and share their own stories."

Booty thanks Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella for "his ongoing commitment to gaming and holding a vision of how it can connect back to the larger company." He adds that Sharma "asks questions, pushes for clarity, and wants our choices grounded in player and developer needs. That mindset matters as the industry around us is changing quickly: how players engage, how games are made, and how business models and platforms evolve.

"We have good reasons to believe in what's ahead," Booty continues. He says the future of Xbox "is grounded in a strong pipeline of established franchises, new bets we believe in, and clear player demand for what we are building." He also closes by stating: "To be clear, there are no organizational changes underway for our studios." Microsoft is one of the biggest ships out there, and it'll likely be some time before we see the exact direction its new leaders want to steer it in.