Riot embraces generative AI, as it targets "wild and weird" player experiences

Riot Games' use of generative AI over the past few years has been met with criticism from fans of its games, but it doesn't seem to be slowing the publisher/developer down. On June 8, Riot employed a new Head of Experiential AI, with a view to creating "wild and weird" AI-enabled experiences, while working with developers across the company's multiplayer games, which include League of Legends and Valorant.

Brendan Mulligan (not to be confused with Critical Role and Dimension 20's Brennan Lee Mulligan), who previously worked as the company's Director of Corporate Development, announced on LinkedIn that he had returned to Riot to take on the role of Head of Experiential AI. This follows on from four years running his own company, which also focused on using AI to create gaming experiences.

In his post, Mulligan shared that, back in 2022, he viewed AI as "a once-in-a-generation opportunity to provide players with new experiences that would be a step-change in immersion and creativity," and that "the future is now in the hands of those willing to experiment and learn by doing with a relentless focus on real player needs."

"That's why I've rejoined Riot to help lead efforts around Experiential AI," he continued. "Riot has always had the most incredible group of talented and motivated developers with one focus: players. Now I'll be working across the company to build, ship, and learn side by side with them as we discover the wild and weird potential of AI-enabled games."

Mulligan didn't state which games he would be working on, but it seems like it could be both existing and new titles, especially considering he mentioned shipping games. It's possible that we could see generative AI in updates for LoL and Valorant, or used in upcoming releases like the long-awaited Riot MMO. According to Mulligan, his focus is on "any type of experience that wouldn't have been possible pre-AI," mentioning that a 'cool' idea, although not one he's working on, would be an AI Dungeon Master you could talk to for digital tabletop games. Definitely not Brennan Lee Mulligan, then.

Unsurprisingly, the announcement was widely met with criticism on X, with fans unhappy at the prospect of generative AI being used in their favorite games, arguing that experimentation doesn't require the use of the tech. Mulligan faced it head-on, though, promising that he'll fire himself if he messes up games like League of Legends, and that he will never "shove AI into the workflow to fill investors' pockets."

"Riot's special sauce has always been insane creative talent," reads one post. "The last thing I want to do is kill that spirit. You can help keep us honest, but I think we will be able to honor them while providing new experiences that genuinely benefit players."

Of course, it's not the first time that Riot has faced criticism for using AI. Back in August 2025, fans of League of Legends' mobile spin-off Wild Rift slammed the company for promoting a "creator-made" AI trailer, with Riot later admitting that the video "didn't hit the mark."

The comments from Mulligan echo those made by Jack Buser, Google Cloud's Global Director of Games, back in May, when he claimed that AI made it easier for developers to "take more risks." Former Microsoft VP of Game Publishing Ed Fries also agrees, arguing that AI has the potential to "change gaming experiences."