Aion 2 is an MMO for character creation enthusiasts, and it has the looks to back it up

It's been almost 18 years since the release of the first AION game in South Korea. While its popularity declined in the West, it was huge in the East for quite some time. At Summer Game Fest, I got an extended look at the long-awaited sequel, Aion 2, which is shaping up to be one of the most sprawling MMOs we've ever seen, and the perfect game for people who love spending hours on end in the character creation menus.

A lot of what made the first Aion is back for Aion 2, just on a grander scale. For starters, the world is 36 times the size of the first game's, according to the developers I spoke to during my preview. NCSoft is putting a lot of emphasis on exploration and its importance with Aion 2, so it makes sense that it's giving players a huge map to play around in.

Much of what you'll be doing, away from fighting monsters and completing dungeons, is searching the world for new cosmetic gear, weapons, and pets. That's because personalization is at the center of everything. It was what the developers spent the most time showing me, and what was the most impressive aspect of what I saw.

The standard character creation tools are incredibly deep, and the avatars you're able to create are stupidly detailed. Jawline, eye shape, ear height; everything can be changed and mixed and matched easily. You can randomize all the options and create the most beautiful (or the ugliest) creature imaginable.

That personalization goes beyond initial character design, too, even becoming a collection book of sorts. You have wings, which allow you to fly around in the skies of Aion 2, and you can also get pets that follow you around as you complete quests and explore. The wings are majestic, and are a big part in how you convey the personality of your character. Do you want to focus on the impact of scale and beauty, or do you want to be more menacing? It can't be understated how incredible they look, either. The level of detail and intricacy of how they interact with the world is pretty stunning.

I asked the dev team how many people were in the Aion 2 art team, and they just laughed and said "a lot yeah, don't ask." They were almost exasperated at how much work has gone into making the art in the game look so impressive.

That extends even further to the pets in the game; they're clearly where NCSoft has had some fun. In just the selection the team showed me, there were massive Ifrit-style monsters, slime balls, a teapot, a moon, and a rabbit-like creature. The range in size, level of menace, and cuteness is massive, and there'll be something for everyone. Many of the pets are just altered versions of the enemies you'll face around the world, too.

Much like the weapons, skins, and wings, you'll be able to get new pets by finding them as you explore, or even as rewards for competing quests and beating dungeons. You'll have an inventory full of weird and wonderful companions in no time.

Interestingly, NCSoft is also patenting a technology that allows characters to sit on unusual pets in natural looking ways. Riding moons or rabbits isn't normal for MMOs, and NCSoft is ensuring your character can ride them in a way that doesn't look completely wrong.

While I didn't get my hands on Aion 2's action, it does some interesting things, even if everything else is pretty standard MMO fare. Of course, the ability to fly anywhere when you're not in active combat seems like a lot of fun, but I'll have to wait until I get my hands on the game to form a definitive opinion.

When on the ground, it does some smart things in combat. Co-op dungeons aren't just an exercise in solo fighting with others nearby, as is often the case in MMOs. Instead, certain classes' skills can be made more effective if other players interact with them in the right way. In one boss fight I saw, a player was creating a ring around the enemy, and if the other players attacked from inside it, they'd be able to take the boss down quickly. That means the combat in Aion 2 is genuinely cooperative - you're not just playing the game solo at the same time as others.

I'm excited to actually get my hands on Aion 2 to see how the combat feels, but there's no doubt that NCSoft has done a great job of making the long-awaited sequel an MMO that'd be perfect for fans of deep character creators. There's so much that not only lets you personalize your experience, but also looks great. I can't wait to spread my wings while riding my bright yellow moon pet!