How do you follow a game like Pumpkin Jack? Released in 2020, the throwback platformer has since accumulated a sizable cult following and an equally impressive score on Steam – of the more than 5,000 reviews posted to Pumpkin Jack’s store page, a monolithic 92% are positive. A tribute and pseudo sequel to Jak and Daxter, to build on Pumpkin Jack’s success, developer Evil Raptor has turned to another neglected platforming duo, the iconic Ratchet and Clank. If you’ve missed the series – its wacky weapons, bold boss fights, and quickfire humor – Evil Raptor’s new game, which mixes time travel and mechs, and vehicular set pieces with 2D combat, is precisely what you need. Welcome to Akimbot.

A platform game in the spirit of the early ‘00s, in Akimbot, you play the suitably named Exe, a rebellious, outlaw robot who often seems to be on the borderline of a total malfunction. Accompanied by your sidekick Shipset, somehow you become embroiled in a mission to save the entire galaxy, combating legions of evil droids, squads of sinister scientists, and an especially memorable boss named Mechazilla.

Not only will you travel to different planets and bizarre alien environments, you’ll also jump backwards and forwards in time. In combination with an extensive weapon arsenal, the ability to run across walls, and a grapple gun that aids vertical traversal, you have all the tools you need to not only save the day but look good at the same time.

Boss battles are where Akimbot especially shines, but it also boasts some deeply inventive set pieces, where the standard platforming makes way for vehicular combat, rocket-powered parkour, and retro-flavored side scrolling. Available as of today, Thursday August 29, if you want to reminisce over the greatest age of action-adventure games, but also enjoy some modern twists on genre stalwarts, you can get Akimbot right here.

Otherwise, try some of the other best new PC games, or maybe the best puzzle games available right now.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.