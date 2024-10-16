Alan Wake 2 is one of the greatest horror games in recent years. Funny, imaginative, stylish, and dark, it’s Remedy’s best work since the original Max Payne, and vastly superior to the first Alan Wake from 2010. The Night Springs DLC added three short episodes inspired by the Twilight Zone-esque in-universe TV show. The next Alan Wake 2 expansion, however, named The Lake House, looks a lot nastier and more frightening, closer to a traditional survival horror game. We’re expecting more details at the Xbox Partner Showcase on Thursday October 17, but before that, the release date for the new Alan Wake 2 expansion might just have leaked.

From what we can tell, The Lake House centers on the Federal Bureau of Control from, well, Control, Remedy’s 2019 sci-fi shooter that takes place in the same world as Alan Wake 2. Casper Darling, the enigmatic FBC professor voiced by Matthew Poretta (who is also the voice actor for Alan Wake) already popped up in AW2, alongside a number of other FBC agents. A twisty, metatextual horror game, Alan Wake 2 ends on something of a cliffhanger, or at least a lot of unanswered questions. The Lake House might dispel some of these mysteries – and it could arrive extremely soon.

Retailer EB Games has a listing for the Deluxe Edition of Alan Wake 2, which grants buyers future access to the Lake House expansion. According to this listing, Alan Wake 2’s The Lake House expansion release date is midnight on Tuesday October 22.

Given that EB Games is an Australian retailer, if this is the genuine release date, it is possible that The Lake House expansion may be available at different times depending on your region, and might be unlocked earlier on October 22. Or maybe this isn’t the release date at all. We’ll almost certainly find out more at the Xbox Partner Showcase.

