Alan Wake 2 is one of the best games to come out last year. The long-awaited sequel from Remedy Entertainment, makers of the first two Max Payne games, Quantum Break, and Control, followed up its 2010 predecessor with a darker and more confident continuation. The game’s first expansion, Night Springs, built upon the base Alan Wake 2 by branching out further in tone and design, featuring a trio of short stories featuring bizarro versions of Remedy’s characters. Now, with the launch date announcement of its follow-up DLC, The Lake House, the sequel seems to be moving toward linking Alan Wake with the upcoming Control 2.

Alan Wake 2 sets itself apart from the first game in the series by leaning further into the horror game genre. Its second DLC, The Lake House, looks to move even further in that direction if its announcement trailer is anything to go by. Though it doesn’t show too much other than ominous shots of Alan Wake 2’s gloomy Cauldron Lake, a number of corpse-strewn hallways, and a lobby at Control’s Federal Bureau of Control (FBC), its foreboding mood does look to be a good fit for an autumn launch.

The Lake House’s YouTube description also confirms the DLC’s link to Control. It’s set “in an eerie new location on the shores of Cauldron Lake,” takes place “parallel” to Alan Wake 2’s plot following an accident at the region’s FBC research station, ‘the Lake House,’ and will see players assume the role of Kiran Estevez, the FBC field agent featured in the base game.

Alan Wake 2: The Lake House is out sometime in October of this year.

