The game that might be Alan Wake 2 has “moved into full production”

Alan Wake and Control developer Remedy has confirmed that it has entered into a partnership with Fortnite owners Epic Games for a “triple-A game project”. Earlier this year exactly this project was rumoured to be the long-awaited Alan Wake 2 – and according to Remedy, the game has now “moved into full production”.

In March, industry insider Jeff Grubb said on a live stream that “I’ve heard that Remedy is going to be making Alan Wake 2 with Epic,” and that “there was a bidding war [over Alan Wake], but Epic had the best publishing deal.” Unlike Epic’s previous store exclusive deals where it purchases temporary exclusivity, it’s actually publishing this title, so if the game is Alan Wake 2 then it’ll likely be an Epic Games Store exclusive – permanently.

Remedy has previously struggled to finance Alan Wake 2, despite finally getting the rights back from Microsoft in 2019. However, the final ‘AWE’ expansion for Remedy’s most recent shooter Control featured the return of Alan Wake and acted as a big tease for Alan Wake 2.

According to Remedy’s latest financial report, the developer has a lot of projects on the go, and says its “triple-A game project with Epic Games has moved into full production” alongside “a second, smaller-scale game”. These two projects are entirely separate from both the Control franchise and the Crossfire story campaign Remedy is developing for Tencent’s popular online shooter – so as Alan Wake 2 is definitely coming, it has to be one of them.

Rumor: Remedy's project that they are doing together with Epic Games is ALAN WAKE 2 according to Game Mess Show mastermind Jeff Grubb Full episode: https://t.co/iWY1RjyBs6 pic.twitter.com/cMzTKgMvv2 — Nibel (@Nibellion) March 31, 2021

Both Control and Alan Wake have been given away free on the Epic Games Store, with Control actually launching as an Epic exclusive, so there’s clearly a good relationship there. Whether fans would be happy to see Alan Wake 2 as a permanent Epic exclusive is another matter, however – but either way, that’s presumably happening with at least one major Remedy game coming up.