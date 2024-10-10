Beer is hot right now. Well, not literally, but it is a popular theme in gaming, with a fair few tavern simulators making the rounds at the moment. Stepping away from games that ask you to build your own inn or bar and serving customers yourself is Ale Abbey, which is taking a much more monastic approach to beer. If that sounds like your tipple of choice, it’s got a new Steam demo, meaning you can try it out for yourself.

While Ale Abbey has a colorful, jaunty pixel-art style, it definitely takes its beer seriously. Focusing on 20 different European styles of ale, this management game has you make your own recipes, test them out, and work out how to improve them by giving different equipment sets a whirl. You’ll need to manage a ton of different variables to get the brew you’re looking for, which is a much more in-depth look at ale than you might expect from a quick peek at the game.

You’ll also be working to expand your monastery, both above and below ground. Much like any real Trappist-style abbey you’ll need living quarters, libraries, a refectory, and a brewery. It’ll be necessary to dig underground too, where you can take advantage of cooler temperatures to store beer while it matures.

There’s also a lot to manage away from brewing too, as you’ll need to keep your monks and nuns happy while ensuring you earn the favor of local lords – or at least, avoid their displeasure. Developer Hammer and Ravens promises you’ll have to fend off bandit attacks, make friends with other abbeys, and employ your best diplomatic skills in order to leave a beer-brewing legacy for the ages.

Ale Abbey has a 2024 release window and you can play its demo for free right now. Learn more about the game and check out a slice of the action for yourself over on Steam.

Should you require a different ingredient for your life, our guides to the best building games and the best games like Stardew Valley will ensure your gaming tankard remains full and flavorsome.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.