Cozy sim Ale and Tale Tavern has already been wishlisted 250,000 times

Already wishlisted a quarter of a million times, Ale and Tale Tavern, the cozy management game you can play with friends, is coming soon.

Ale and Tale Tavern release date: A feminine and masculine character drinking beer on the left and right respectively, placed against a slightly blurred background of a tavern in a green field.
Ale and Tale Tavern 

Minecraft, Stardew Valley, Potion Permit – there’s something irresistible about games where you can craft, cook, and maybe even serve your creations to eager, often fantastical customers. The cozy management sim is an increasingly popular genre on PC and it can be tough to choose your next game. But Ale and Tale Tavern, which now has a release date, also comes with some serious bragging rights, having already been wishlisted on Steam more than 250,000 times.

Ale and Tale Tavern is a cozy management game where you’re tasked with running – you guessed it – your own tavern. From mastering dishes and quenching customers’ thirsts to decorating your establishment, hunting, and questing, it’s a perfect game for fans of titles like Moonlighter, Stardew Valley, Potion Permit, and Minecraft.

Though it’s a relaxing tavern management and social sim first and foremost, there is combat in Ale and Tavern. The developer promises a variety of weapons and enemies across its small but hand-crafted open world, which you periodically venture into for resources and quests.

Ale and Tale Tavern also boasts four-person multiplayer, bringing the charm of the best co-op games to the table as well. So, if you don’t have great commercial acumen, fret not, as you can split tasks between you.

Already wishlisted more than 250,000 times on Steam, Ale and Tale Tavern is launching on on Thursday September 5. If you want to try it out before then, you can still download and play the demo.

The demo version was a massive success, having received well over 3,000 positive reviews to earn an ‘overwhelmingly positive’ score on Steam. As such, the full launch of Ale and Tale Tavern is not one to miss for fans of sandbox games and many of the best indie games.

