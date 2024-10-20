The urge to pack it all up and move to the countryside is a very real one. Every once in a while I wonder what life would be like if my day-to-day wasn’t spent in front of a computer screen, and ironically a lot of videogames offer just that. Between Valheim, Stardew Valley, and Travellers Rest it’s easy to adopt the rural lifestyle, but none do it quite like Ale and Tale Tavern. This open-world management sim is quietly one of the best in genre, and now’s the time to get involved. Not only is the full game 25% off for a limited time, but a new update overhauls much of what was already there.

If you’re new to Ale and Tale Tavern, it’s a tantalizing mix of genres. On the one hand, it’s a first-person management game about running your own fantasy inn, like Tavern Keeper and Travellers Rest. On the other, it’s a fantasy open world with quests, monsters to fight, and relaxing tasks like fishing and hunting. Think of it like Skyrim meets Stardew Valley, but with cooking and co-op.

Since its launch in September Ale and Tale Tavern has been steadily winning over more fans, but now the Helpers update is here with a spate of new mechanics and overhauls. If growing plants, animal rearing, and gathering aren’t enough for you, lobbies can support up to four players online.

One of Ale and Tale Tavern’s most-requested features, Scienart Games has now added adorable owl helpers. These cute critters scutter around your inn to help with an array of menial tasks. Cleaner owls keep everything tidy, and waiter owls serve food to customers. So if you prefer to play Ale and Tale Tavern alone, these cute birds can help you keep on top of bussing tables and sweeping floors. You just need to purchase each owl’s house from the in-game shop.

That’s not all, though, as Ale and Tale Tavern’s combat system has just undergone an overhaul. You can now block, dash, and use empowered attacks in combat, giving close-range fights some much-needed strategic depth. Those pesky orcs can now block and counter-attack, so it’s not just you with the improved moveset. Wolves, bears, and boars are more agile too, with new jumps and unblockable attacks.

Those are the big changes, but Scienart says there are plenty more minor adjustments in the Helpers update. You can now rename your tavern, use new high-level items, carry bigger buckets, utilize more farming space, and even carry light while exploring at night. Overall, Ale and Tale Tavern is just better than before, and that’s all we can ask for.

Scienart Games has released the Ale and Tale Tavern Helpers update on Steam. The full game is also 25% off until Saturday November 2, so expect to pay $11.24 / £9.59 until then. You can get involved right here.

