In any conversation about the best survival horror games ever, Alien Isolation should always get a mention. The game has just turned a decade old, and what better way to celebrate than by announcing that its long-awaited sequel is actually happening. Yes, Alien Isolation 2 is in development.

With an intense, atmospheric setting and a super-smart AI-controlled Alien that will learn your behavior and movement patterns, there aren’t many horror games that keep you quite so close to the edge of your seat as Alien Isolation. However, it wasn’t without some faults, but it looks like the heart-pounding, cat-and-mouse gameplay between the beast and protagonist Amanda Ripley is getting a second chance to shine in Alien Isolation 2.

In a new post celebrating Alien Isolation’s tenth birthday, the game’s creative director, Al Hope, confirms what fans have been hoping for. “Today, I’m delighted to confirm, on behalf of the team, that a sequel to Alien Isolation is in early development. We look forward to sharing more details with you when we’re ready.”

Hope also says in his message that “it’s been nothing short of incredible to witness your passion for [Alien Isolation] over the years” and calls it a “dream project” for Creative Assembly. Now, it gets a chance to relive that “dream” all over again. Whether it will continue on Amanda Ripley’s journey or tell a whole new story, it seems almost certain that the same gameplay loop and style will remain.

Since releasing the original in 2014, developer Creative Assembly has been locked in on developing new games for its Total War strategy game series but was rocked with the news late last year that its arena shooter, Hyenas, was being canned despite seeming extremely close to launch. The FPS game now makes way for Alien Isolation 2 – or whatever final title the studio ends up going with.

Oh, and if the news of a sequel wasn’t good enough news for you, publisher Sega has further celebrated the game’s ten-year anniversary by uploading an hour of Alien Isolation lofi beats. I’m not kidding.

For more amazing games like Alien Isolation, here are some of the best single player games. Or, if you want to look ahead at some new horror titles that will arrive much sooner than AI2, here’s our roundup of the biggest new PC games.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.