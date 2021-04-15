Epic’s next free games are a popular survival-horror game and a dungeon crawler

Another week, another batch of free PC games to snap up on the Epic Games Store. As you’ll likely know if you’re a fan of gratis PC treats, each week the platform gives away at least one title for the low, low price of absolutely nothing, and next week’s no exception with two offerings on, well, offer – and this time it’s all about aliens, isolation, and dungeon crawling.

As you might have guessed from our not-so-subtle hint right there, the first of next week’s free Epic Store games is the 2014 survival-horror game Alien: Isolation. Launched by publisher Sega and Total War series developer Creative Assembly, it’s set a decade-and-a-half after the events of the movie Alien, and sees character Amanda Ripley’s daughter Amanda enter a “desperate battle for survival, on a mission to unravel the truth behind her mother’s disappearance”.

You head to the decommissioned space trading station Sevastopol on your mission to find out the truth, all the while surviving a pretty terrifying threat – the ever-present (and darn well determined) Alien.

“Underpowered and underprepared, you must scavenge resources, improvise solutions and use your wits, not just to succeed in your mission, but to simply stay alive,” as its store description explains. The game was reviewed highly at launch, and would be well worth a go if survival games are your bag.

Alongside this, the Epic Store is giving away 2017 dungeon crawler Hand of Fate 2 – a “living boardgame of infinitely replayable quests”, in which you craft an adventure, unlocking new cards to play and battering opponents through real-time combat along the way. Your path through the game is determined by a deck of legendary encounters that you choose – though you’ll need to pick these out carefully, as the “enigmatic Dealer will pull no punches as he shapes you into the instrument of his revenge”. Gulp.

It’s normally priced at around £23.79 / $29.99, going by the prices currently on Steam, so it’s a good deal worth snapping up while it’s free if you’re into card-based dungeon crawlers and yet to give this ‘un a whirl. The games should be free to grab at around 4pm UK time / 11am ET / 8am PT on April 22, going by the usual pattern of free games launches on the store.

This week’s free Epic Store game are now live, so you can head to the site here to claim The First Tree, Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth, and Deponia: The Complete Journey now if you’re keen.