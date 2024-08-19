I remember watching Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg play Alien: Isolation as a kid. I wasn’t allowed to play it because the movies terrified my mom and would therefore horrify me, so watching Pewds was as close as I got. It was like a delayed chorus; he’d scream, I’d scream, he’d scream, I’d close YouTube. Whether I knew it back then or not, Isolation had implanted a seed in me; one that would grow and entice me back to the eerie, abandoned halls of the Sevastopol again and again. It’s been years since I played Isolation, but with the release of Alien: Romulus and a pretty hefty discount, I might just have to terrify myself all over again.

If you’ve not seen that absolutely terrifying poster yet or the weird LED popcorn bucket, Alien Romulus has just hit cinemas across the globe. As a result, I’ve seen my entire X (formerly Twitter) feed explode like John Hurt’s chest did that one time. There are reviews, reaction videos, and a bunch of streamers saying that they’re planning to dive back into Alien: Isolation, and that latter part got me thinking.

As of the time of writing, the spinoff horror game has seen a steady increase in player count. Following the film’s global release on Friday August 16, Alien: Isolation has peaked at 1,839 players – a 328.7% increase, according to SteamDB.

But, while Romulus is certainly a factor, the huge Alien-themed Steam sale is also probably helping. Over the past few days, Isolation, Aliens vs Predator, and Aliens: Colonial Marines have all had their prices slashed.

Alien: Isolation itself, as well as the full collection with all of the game’s DLC are down by 80%, coming in at $7.99 / £6.99 and $9.99 / £8.99 respectively. Aliens vs Predator and Colonial Marines are priced at 75% off, and have also seen a slight increase in player count.

Unfortunately, we’re jumping in at the tail end of the sale, which ends today, Monday August 19 at 10am PST / 1pm EST / 6pm BST / 7pm CEST. You can still grab some bargains if you’re quick, though.

If you’re still not convinced, however, we gave Isolation an 8/10 back in 2014. Our Alien: Isolation review calls it “the best and most authentic Alien game ever made,” and that’s something I’m inclined to agree with.

So with Alien very much back in silvery, slick black, we have a list of all the best space games if you’re looking to uncover the galaxy’s most terrifying secrets. Alternatively, if you’re looking for something a little less frightening but of the same caliber, here’s our guide to best PC games ever made.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.