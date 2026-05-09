The Aliens co-op shooter that ate up way too much of my time is going bigger for its sequel

I don't have the grand affinity for the Alien franchise that some do, but Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 is one of the most exciting announcements this year for me on a personal level. Its predecessor ended up hooking me in far more than I could have anticipated, combining rewarding build decisions with intense action. It's among the best co-op games of its type for my money, one I'd rank up with the likes of Mass Effect 3's multiplayer mode and Helldivers 2. Now, it's coming back, and it's going even bigger than before.

To start with, Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 is expanding from three-player co-op to four. That's a big win in my book, because the trend of trios has resulted in quite a few times where one of my usual gaming group has been forced to sit out. That, combined with "new and improved classes," should further ramp up the tactical potential, giving you more ways to combine abilities, as well as opening up the option to split into pairs and explore areas more thoroughly without leaving one person by themselves to face the hordes.

The real magic of the first Fireteam Elite was that Cold Iron Studios understood both the rhythm of action and downtime, and pacing progression that teases you onwards without ever feeling like the next unlock is too far away. Its weapons and class abilities felt punchy and struck the right balance in terms of bringing down the swarm just quickly enough to keep them from reaching you in most cases. Its elite enemies demanded group attention and counterplay, much in the manner of Left 4 Dead 2's special infected.

Cold Iron Studios promises a "massive variety of new Xenomorphs" for the sequel, forcing you "to stay mobile, maintain situational awareness, and use every tool at your disposal." I'm expecting the same hard swings between carefully structured defensive holdouts, and far more manic and panicked scrambles to minimize harm. On top of the main progression, Fireteam Elite 2 will also offer "multiple dedicated horde maps" at launch, tasking you with surviving for as long as possible against ever-escalating waves of enemies.

The loadout system was another aspect of the original that kept me coming back, experimenting with slotting different combinations of stat boosts and skill modifiers in to complement both my gear and my teammates' approach. For the sequel, Cold Iron is adding a fully customizable class called the Specialist, which "lets players mix and match major and minor abilities from every available class." I can't wait to see what I can do with that.

We shouldn't be waiting too long. Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 is set to launch in summer 2026 via Steam and the Epic Games Store. You can already wishlist it now if you want to be notified when it becomes available.

"With Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2, we're doubling down on the action and the terror, delivering an experience worthy of the Alien franchise," Game Director Chris Cross says. "We are all massive fans of the franchise, and we're thrilled to have the opportunity to craft a sequel."