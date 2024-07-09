Hold your fire, this Alienware gaming PC deal is too good to be true

If you’ve been waiting for the prime opportunity to get the Alienware Aurora R16, now could be the perfect chance to buy. This premium gaming PC is discounted at Dell, with an incredible $800 off the top-spec desktop.



If you’re looking for the best gaming PC with all the power to play the top AAA games (for years to come), the R16 is just what you need. Its price point is way too high to be classed as a ‘budget’ gaming PC, but with Alienware’s current sale, the price is incredibly competitive, giving you a lot of PC performance for your money. And I mean a lot.

The Aurora R16 is just as powerful as its predecessor, the R15, but Alienware has trimmed the external chassis volume by 40%. It’s also 20% quieter, and thanks to its tower design has cooler CPU and GPU temps for enhanced performance.

A gaming desktop to last

On specs, there’s no arguing that this PC is top-of-the-line; it features an Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics card, combined with an Intel Core i9 14900KF processor, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card – which our reviewer gave a solid 8/10 during testing for its epic ray tracing and overall gaming performance. On paper, the R16 is a powerful piece of hardware and a high-performing PC, backed up by a score of 4.7/5 from over 3,000 customer reviews on the Dell website.

The Alienware Aurora R16 represents a big spend. But I think it’s worth it for hardcore gamers wanting to invest in a long-term machine. If you’re unsure, consider that the GPU alone has a suggested retail price of $1,599, and the CPU normally comes in at around $600. Getting those components, plus a 2TB SSD, 64GB of RAM, and a 1,000W 80 Plus Platinum PSU is a solid offering for $3,199. Oh, and the Corsair One i500 with the same spec is on sale for $4,699 – making the R16 look like a bargain by comparison.

Looking for a fast, powerful, stunning gaming PC that’s ready to go straight out of the box? The Alienware Aurora R16 is ideal for the most demanding games, and then some. I don’t expect to see a price this good again for a while. And as it’s running as part of “Dell’s Black Friday in July” event, I don’t expect it to last much longer, either. If you do find a lower price? Dell promises to match it with its “Price Match Guarantee.”

Prefer a gaming laptop to a gaming PC? Check out the best Alienware gaming laptops instead.