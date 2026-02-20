This Nvidia RTX 5060 Alienware gaming laptop is incredible value right now, thanks to a $300 discount

If you're in the market for a gaming laptop but are limited to a ~$1,000 budget, this Alienware Aurora gaming laptop deal is well worth a look. Normally priced at $1,399.99, it's currently available for just $1,099.99, and its spec is one that's really well balanced with no major compromises.

Leading the charge on the spec list for this Alienware laptop is an Nvidia RTX 5060, and even though this laptop GPU isn't as powerful as the desktop RTX 5060 graphics card, it's still a capable GPU that will deliver reliable performance at 1080p in most games. Plus, it gets you access to the latest frame rate-boosting upscaling and frame generation tech available with Nvidia DLSS, which should enable you to game at the screen's native resolution in most titles.

A great partner to this GPU is the 16-inch screen of this laptop. It has a WQXGA resolution (that's 2,560 x 1,600 pixels, also known as 1600p) that has a slightly taller 16:10 aspect ratio than the typical 16:9 aspect ratio of a monitor. This means you get a little more vertical resolution to work with, which is ideal for reading documents/emails/websites on what is still a relatively small screen (compared to a desktop monitor).

Crucially, this is also a higher resolution than you'll get on many laptops of this price range, with most limited to 1080p or 1200p displays. This means you can watch video, view images, and play games all with a much sharper picture.

The Intel Core 7-240H CPU in this laptop is nothing to write home about, but this 10-core chip is capable enough to keep this laptop ticking along nicely, whether gaming, working, or just sitting back and watching videos. It's also excellent when it comes to power consumption, with this laptop able to last well over eight hours away from an outlet (so long as you're not gaming).

The laptop also comes with 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD, whereas some budget options are stuck with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB or smaller SSD. Plus, with RAM prices so high, and even SSD prices somewhat inflated at the moment, that's about $400 worth of gear just in those two components.

Alienware's Aurora 16 laptop design is also reasonably smart, with few of the strange 'gamer' additions of some laptops, other than the Alienware alien head logo on the lid.

To take advantage of this deal, which sees this laptop match its cheapest ever price during last November's Black Friday sales, just head over to Amazon US via this link. This is one of the company's limited time deals, so it hasn't specified when it will end, but they generally only run for a few days, so you'll probably want to get in there quick.