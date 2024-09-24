New Alienware Pro gaming headset looks great, but it’s not cheap

Alienware just revealed its new wireless gaming headset, and it’s set to disrupt the esports scene. The new Alienware Pro is a premium wireless gaming headset designed in collaboration with over 100 esports athletes, including many from Team Liquid. This headset has completed its 18-month design journey and will soon be available to buy.

On paper, the Alienware Pro looks set to be one of the best gaming headsets for anyone who loves competitive play across games like CS2 or League of Legends, but also likes to kick back with some more casual console-focused sessions.

The Alienware Pro features 50mm graphene drivers, hybrid active noise cancellation, two-mic noise cancellation systems, and memory foam leatherette earcups. There is a clear attempt to create a headset that will suit long sessions of competitive play, as well as a more casual console experience.

While it doesn’t use awkward slogans or buzzwords to describe the audio experience, Alienware does state that the Pro is capable of 360-degree and vertical audio with a focus on spatial awareness, which is key for first-person shooters. Keen to show that the Alienware Pro isn’t just for shooters though, it should be noted that the headset has been tested by pros across a diverse range of esports games.

Alienware highlighted Team Liquid as one of the primary testers, with teams in just about every esport you can imagine. It also made it very clear that Team Liquid has a policy in place that allows players to pick their own gear, regardless of team sponsorship. So, when Dota 2 player Insania and League of Legends player CoreJJ give their backing to the Alienware Pro, it feels genuine.

On the microphone, the Alienware Pro uses AI noise reduction to reduce the risk of background distractions and opts for a detachable boom to allow the headset to be worn for more than just gaming. Retractable mics, such as on the SteelSeries Nova 5, are more convenient but can become more susceptible to wear and tear over time.

The hybrid active noise cancelation uses microphones on the outside and inside of the earcup to cancel out external noise, just as on headsets such as the EPOS H3Pro Hybrid. A transparency mode is also in place for when you don’t want to block outside noise entirely.

As for the battery life, you can expect 75 hours of use via Bluetooth and 70 hours via 2.4GHz wireless, but this is reduced to 35 hours with the active noise cancellation on.

Alienware is happy with the out-of-the-box audio experience, but for those who like to tinker with settings, the Alienware Pro is customizable using the Alienware Command Center, which is also where you can enable Dolby Atmos. When it comes to platform compatibility, the Alienware Pro works with PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.

The Alienware Pro headset will be available in October and carries an MSRP of $229.99. This is undoubtedly a high MSRP, but given the feature set on paper, including the audio driver quality, ANC, mic quality, and comfort options, if the total package comes together as planned, it should be considered a fair price.

You can read my Astro A50X review and my SteelSeries Nova Pro Wireless review for a look at what the Alienware Pro will be up against when it releases.