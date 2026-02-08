From the creator of Counter-Strike, squad FPS Alpha Response just got two new missions and a major performance boost

Squad-based shooters are just as popular as ever, from familiar names like Rainbow 6 Siege X and Arma 3 to newer kids on the block such as Ready or Not. But at PCGamesN, we've got close eyes on Alpha Response, and with good reason. After all, who better to helm such a project than Minh 'Gooseman' Le, co-creator of the original Counter-Strike, which grew from a Half-Life mod into a Steam-topping phenomenon and one of the best FPS games of all time? Now in the second year of its early access journey, a new Alpha Response update brings more missions into the fold, and dramatically boosts performance.

If you've yet to check in with Alpha Response, I'd highly recommend reading Ed's effusive rundown of what makes it one of the most exciting shooters on PC right now. Drawing heavy inspiration from '90s arcade favorites like Virtua Cop and Time Crisis, Alpha Response combines that bright and bombastic style with a modern level of polish. The result is loud and brash, guns hammering and enemies flying as your squad moves from scene to scene, tackling everything its cartoonish baddies throw your way.

One moment you're escorting a VIP through the streets, the next you've been called in to speed across town and handle a bomb threat. It keeps you on your toes and rushing from mission to mission, favoring action over pondering tactics. Alpha Response is a high-octane thrill ride that keeps the chaos moving in a way that's got almost as much in common with the modern boomer shooter as it does the likes of Payday.

The new update adds two more missions to that list, both of which involve rescuing hostages. In the first, you'll need to extract your targets from a large bank, while the latter will send to you a pier filled with boats and yachts that you must fight through to secure the VIPs. It's an extra notch onto the variety, but the performance improvements are even more reason to check in.

FPS players are among the most eager to see their fps go up, and with good reason (beyond their shared initials). Few games emphasize the benefit of a high framerate as well as first-person offerings, and the speed of Alpha Response makes that all the more true. Developer Ultimo Ratio Games reports that its latest patch includes optimization across the entire map that has resulted in much smoother performance across many missions. In some, it says the boost is as high as 50% over the previous build.

The patch also makes the bomb-defusal minigame a bit easier for new players to pick up, buffs the grenade launcher's effectiveness against vehicles, and improves weapon animations. Ultimo Ratio has bolstered its ally and enemy AI, along with balance changes, which should result in more challenging opponents but more capable bot-controlled teammates at the same time. It's also reduced memory usage, and fixed some physics bugs.

Alpha Response is out now on Steam in early access, priced at $19.99 / £16.75. If you're on the hunt for a new shooter that feels at once like a classic throwback and a modern breath of fresh air, you'll be well-served by what it's got to offer.