There’s one thing any survivor really wants in a game of Dead by Daylight and that’s to have a gun. Thankfully, there’s now an option available that will let you pick up a piece and get blasting, and that’s thanks to new horror game Altarium. Taking the action to a spooky version of the Wild West, this multiplayer title looks like it’s got a few twists to add to the genre, and you can play it now.

Like other asynchronous horror games, Altarium asks you to choose a side in this battle of good versus evil. Similar to the big names in the genre, you’ll be able to choose from a team of survivors – bounty hunters in this game – and a terrifying monster out for their blood. The bounty hunters are here to make their escape from the cursed town of Goldenhorn, and their opponent is Luxazul who’s working to stop them and preserve the power of their dark god, Korion.

What immediately sets Altarium apart from other titles is the perspective. Instead of survivors being stuck in third-person, you’re slammed right into something more akin to an FPS game. As a result, what you get is something more like Hunt Showdown in DBD, albeit without the extraction elements. Also you have a means to fight back, at least in a limited form.

At launch the game has modes to play both online and against the game’s AI in an offline, single-player mode. With a bevy of characters to choose from, each with their own abilities, and the developer promising that there’ll be a long tail of updates ahead for the title, Altarium looks like it might just offer something different in this space.

Altarium is out now and you can grab it with 40% off as an introductory offer until Monday November 4. Head over to Steam to learn more, and to see if this is the Wild West DBD you’ve been secretly looking for.

