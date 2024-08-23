We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Altered Alma is a new Metroidvania with a dating sim twist

If Metroidvanias have been feeling a little too linear as of late, this new Kickstarter project adds some dating sim to the classic genre.

Altered Alma is a new Metroidvania with a dating sim twist: A young woman with brown, spiked hair smirks into the camera, a sword over her shoulder
Lauren Bergin's Avatar

Published:

Altered Alma 

Metroidvanias, while enjoyable, can sometimes feel a little linear. You smack often adorable bosses around the head, upgrade your gear, master your combat, then do it all again. All of that’s by no means a bad thing – I want Hollow Knight: Silksong as much as the rest of you – but there’s certainly scope for adding some cool new mechanics into that tried and tested formula. That’s exactly what Altered Alma does, and it’s a twist that I’m sort of obsessed with.

This is Neo Barcelona, a cyberpunk world that feels like Night City if it had Gaudí’s Sagrada Familia slapped dead in the center of it. You are Jack, a once-legendary law enforcement officer turned rebel with a cause. You’ll take control of the Esperanza, an ancient spaceship that becomes Altered Alma‘s hub zone for Jack and their allies – redemption is at hand, after all, and you’ll need some friends to help you clear the streets of the city’s corruption.

But Altered Alma isn’t just another Metroidvania game. In addition to its platforming, upgrading, and awesome Quantum Blade, Altered Alma is also a dating sim – yes, really.

YouTube Thumbnail

Described as “a surprising space opera Metroidvania with RPG and dating sim elements,” the exact details on the romance system aren’t clear at the moment. You will, however, be able to recruit new allies as you venture through Neo Barcelona, so I’ll assume that you’ll be able to pursue unique relationships with them. Imagine a walk in a neon-bathed park, looking up at the (potentially now complete) Sagrada Familia? Sounds pretty damn good to me.

But, if it’s the RPG elements that you’re more interested in, then Altered Alma has that covered, too. Not only is its world absolutely gorgeous, you’ll be able to hack and slash your way through waves of enemies in style.

The aforementioned Quantum Blade is your weapon of choice, not only because it’s perfect for dispatching does, but because it’s key to your traversal. You can use it to teleport from rooftop to rooftop, and aid in uncovering the city’s various secrets.

A pixel version of Barcelona with a small character blowing up a huge, round, green boss

While I absolutely love the dystopian future that CD Projekt Red created with Cyberpunk 2077, I’m obsessed with Altered Alma’s juxtaposition of old and new. As a historian by trade, the idea of having traditional architecture illuminated by alien purple and blue lighting is absolute perfection, and I really can’t wait to dive in.

The first Altered Alma demo drops on Tuesday September 3. It’ll be playable on Steam to celebrate 2Awesome Studio’s new Kickstarter, which goes live on the same day. You can wishlist the game here.

If its that neon-drenched, gritty cyberpunk aesthetic that has you firmly by the throat, we have a list of all the best cyberpunk games. Alternatively, if you’re looking for more Metroidvania-style adventures, here’s some must-try platform games.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.

Forged in the heart of the Shadow Isles, Lauren spends her evenings riding demonic horses as High Noon Senna in League of Legends. When she's not saving souls and emoting at the worst possible time, she's replaying Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines as a Malkavian for the billionth time and wondering how Downtown's stop signs keep besting her. With bylines in The Loadout, Wargamer, Pocket Tactics, and Dexerto, quotes from her Diablo 4 content were showcased in cinemas across the globe, and yes she ugly cried in public. She's also appeared as an expert speaker on BBC World Service, and has a Master's Degree in War Studies, which somehow doesn't help her survive raids in World of Warcraft; although, that's probably because she mains Shadow Priest.