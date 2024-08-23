Metroidvanias, while enjoyable, can sometimes feel a little linear. You smack often adorable bosses around the head, upgrade your gear, master your combat, then do it all again. All of that’s by no means a bad thing – I want Hollow Knight: Silksong as much as the rest of you – but there’s certainly scope for adding some cool new mechanics into that tried and tested formula. That’s exactly what Altered Alma does, and it’s a twist that I’m sort of obsessed with.

This is Neo Barcelona, a cyberpunk world that feels like Night City if it had Gaudí’s Sagrada Familia slapped dead in the center of it. You are Jack, a once-legendary law enforcement officer turned rebel with a cause. You’ll take control of the Esperanza, an ancient spaceship that becomes Altered Alma‘s hub zone for Jack and their allies – redemption is at hand, after all, and you’ll need some friends to help you clear the streets of the city’s corruption.

But Altered Alma isn’t just another Metroidvania game. In addition to its platforming, upgrading, and awesome Quantum Blade, Altered Alma is also a dating sim – yes, really.

Described as “a surprising space opera Metroidvania with RPG and dating sim elements,” the exact details on the romance system aren’t clear at the moment. You will, however, be able to recruit new allies as you venture through Neo Barcelona, so I’ll assume that you’ll be able to pursue unique relationships with them. Imagine a walk in a neon-bathed park, looking up at the (potentially now complete) Sagrada Familia? Sounds pretty damn good to me.

But, if it’s the RPG elements that you’re more interested in, then Altered Alma has that covered, too. Not only is its world absolutely gorgeous, you’ll be able to hack and slash your way through waves of enemies in style.

The aforementioned Quantum Blade is your weapon of choice, not only because it’s perfect for dispatching does, but because it’s key to your traversal. You can use it to teleport from rooftop to rooftop, and aid in uncovering the city’s various secrets.

While I absolutely love the dystopian future that CD Projekt Red created with Cyberpunk 2077, I’m obsessed with Altered Alma’s juxtaposition of old and new. As a historian by trade, the idea of having traditional architecture illuminated by alien purple and blue lighting is absolute perfection, and I really can’t wait to dive in.

The first Altered Alma demo drops on Tuesday September 3. It’ll be playable on Steam to celebrate 2Awesome Studio’s new Kickstarter, which goes live on the same day. You can wishlist the game here.

