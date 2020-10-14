Amazon Prime Day CPU and GPU deals in the US

Amazon Prime Day has offered up some strong deals on PC gaming hardware across the world, reducing countless SSDs, RAM, laptops, and peripherals, but there are many out there still waiting to see the prices of other parts plunge. Fortunately, while international shoppers will likely have to continue waiting until Black Friday and Cyber Monday next month, those in the US have access to far more reductions.

Rather than scrambling to see what deals are out there when Prime Day is already drawing to a close, we’ve collected the best CPU, GPU, motherboard, power supply, and PC case deals currently on Amazon – exclusive to those based in the United States.

Of course, you need to have an Amazon Prime subscription to access these deals, which will cost you $12.99 for the month or $119 for the year. The monthly subscription in particular is worth it for the savings you’d get, but you’ll also be given access to same-day delivery with Prime Now, streaming on-demand with Prime Video and Prime Music, and an assortment of other perks.

The following deals will only be available until 23:59 on October 14.

Best Graphics Card deals

If you’re having to crank down the settings of a game to keep your frame rate above 60, 144, or, if you’re lucky, 240fps, then you’re more than likely in need of a graphics card upgrade. While we await the launch of AMD’s Radeon RX 6000 series of GPUs at the end of the month, there’s nothing quite like seeing its current lineup on sale thanks to Prime Day.

PowerColor Red Devil AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB $439.99 View View PowerColor Red Dragon AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB $419.99 View View Sapphire Technology Radeon Pulse RX 5700 XT BE 8GB $429.99 View View XFX Radeon RX 5700 XT Triple Dissipation 8GB $409.99 View View PowerColor Red Dragon AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT 6GB $309.99 View View PowerColor AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT 6GB View View PowerColor Red Devil AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT 6GB $319.99 View View PowerColor Red Devil AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB $439.99 View View Sapphire Technology Radeon Pulse RX 5600 XT BE 6GB $315.65 View View XFX Radeon RX 5600 XT THICC II PRO 6GB $299.99 View View PNY GeForce GT 1030 2GB $109.99 $82.99 View View PNY NVIDIA GeForce GT 710 2GB $59.99 $52.49 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

Best CPU deals

CPUs aren’t just important to play games, but are the brains of your gaming PC’s entire operation. Fortunately, you can get a step above one of the best gaming CPUs at a discount this Amazon Prime Day sale – follow the link if you also want a CPU cooler to go with it.

AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT 8-Core, 16-Thread 4.7GHz Unlocked CPU $399.00 $379.00 View View Intel Core i3-10100 4-Core, 8-Thread 4.3GHz CPU $114.95 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

Best Motherboard deals

It’s easy to overlook the motherboard when budgeting for your next build, but realistically, it’s what holds your gaming PC together. Just don’t forget to check CPU compatibility and max RAM speed before jumping into these Prime Day deals.

Gigabyte Z390 Aorus Ultra Intel LGA1151 Gaming Motherboard $249.99 View View Gigabyte Z390 UD Intel LGA1151 Gaming Motherboard $129.99 View View AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT and MSI MAG B550 Tomahawk Motherboard Bundle $553.99 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

Best Power Supply deals

If CPUs are the brains, then power supplies could be considered the beating heart, pumping the juice your PC needs to run. Certain components are a little more power hungry than others – we’re looking at you, GPUs – so you’re going to want enough headroom to keep things ticking smoothly.

Thermaltake Smart BM2 750W 80 Plus Bronze Power Supply $99.99 $89.99 View View Cooler Master Watt 650W 80 Plus Bronze Power Supply $90.08 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

Best PC Case deals

It’s possible to run a gaming PC without a case – we have seen some crazy mods out there – but you’ll probably want to protect those expensive components you’ve just splurged on. Fortunately, it doesn’t cost a lot to grab one, especially during Prime Day.