The best Amazon Prime Day gaming keyboard deals

Gaming keyboards are leagues above their bog standard counterparts; treating your fingertips to a range of different switches, handling more than just two inputs at once, and sometimes implementing additional macro and media keys to give you greater control over your system. Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, you can currently grab one at a fraction of its list price for the next two days, but only while stocks last.

Remember to keep in mind form factor when selecting the best gaming keyboard, as you might miss the numpad if you opt for a tenkeyless option or crave USB passthroughs to manage cables better. Razer and Logitech are the standouts this year, taking chunks off their best gaming keyboards, but there are a handful from Corsair, HyperX, and Kemove to watch out for, too.

You’ll need an Amazon Prime subscription to get in on the action, as Prime Day deals are reserved for members only. Fortunately, there’s a free month-long trial for first-time subscribers, and the sheer amount of benefits make it worth continuing.

Here are the best gaming keyboard deals this Amazon Prime Day:

Best gaming keyboard deals under $100/£100

If you don’t want to wander into triple figures, plenty of premium mechanical gaming keyboards that would otherwise be in the hundreds have temporarily sunk to a much more wallet-friendly price tag.

Although Razer has plenty to choose from, Logitech offers some of the biggest reductions, with the G Pro keyboard falling to $99.99 in the US and the Logitech G815 Lightsync boasting a chonky 42% discount with a new and improved £97.99 asking price.

Logitech G Pro $129.99 $99.99 View View Logitech G513 Lightsync RGB $129.88 $119.99 View View Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition $129.99 $99.99 View View Razer BlackWidows V3 $139.99 $89.99 View View HyperX Alloy Origins Core Tenkeyless $89.99 $79.89 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

Best wireless gaming keyboard deals

Cutting the cord makes the best gaming desk look neater and frees you up to move your gaming keyboard between devices. You could get any wireless device, but there’s nothing better than mechanical switches.

Razer’s BlackWidow V3 Pro offers the best saving with a 22% discount in the US, bringing the price down to $179.99 from $229.99. It retains all the key features its wired counterpart has, including the choice between Green tactile and clicky or Yellow linear and silent switches, a comfortable wrist rest, and media keys.

If you want the a wireless clicker in the UK, Kemove offers a space-saving 60% option with Gateron Black switches, slashing the £89.99 down to £67.99 for a 24% discount.

Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro wireless (Green) $229.99 View View Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro wireless (Yellow) $229.99 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

Best membrane keyboard deals

Sometimes, the click of a mechanical switch can drive you or your housemates nuts, suiting you to the soft press of a membrane keyboard, instead.

Logitech’s G213 Prodigy has all the premium qualities of its mechanical brethren, including a suite of media keys to the right, RGB lighting, and full anti-ghosting to keep up with you when it’s game time. Currently, it’s 43% ($30) cheaper in the US with a $39.99 price tag, and reduced by 47% (£28) in the UK, costing you just £31.99.

Logitech G213 Prodigy $69.99 $39.99 View View Razer Cynosa V2 $59.99 $44.99 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

If you’re looking to complete your setup, there are plenty of Prime Day gaming mouse deals and our friends at The Loadout have rounded up the best Prime Day headset and microphone deals. The sale is only just getting started, but don’t wait until the end of June 22 to grab something you have your eye on, as they’re all subject to availability and flying off Amazon’s shelves.