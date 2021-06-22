Amazon Prime Day offers up to 60% off Razer hardware

Razer wears many hats, designing some of the best – take a deep breath – gaming chairs, headsets, keyboards, mice, mouse pads, microphones, laptops, earbuds, webcams, smartphones, and controllers we’ve ever come across. Currently, Razer offers a generous discount of up to 60% off most of its items throughout Amazon Prime Day, but you only have until the end of June 22 to snap them up before they revert to full price.

The sale includes everything from its renowned Razer Kraken headsets to the DeathAdder mouse series and even its new Razer Iskur gaming chair – which has unique lumbar support that we find to be a big step up from a bog standard cushion.

You will need an Amazon Prime subscription to access and make the most of these deals before they disappear, though. If you’re a first timer, you can opt in to the month-long free trial and simply stop it from renewing, but there are plenty of benefits if you stick around, as you’ll be able to stream hit shows like The Boys from Amazon Prime Video, buy things with free next-day delivery, and get priority for any and all sales moving forward.

Here are the best Razer Prime Day deals in 2021:

Best Razer keyboard deals

Razer has not only refined its proprietary mechanical switches to rival fan favourites like Cherry MX, it’s gone a step further with its own opto-mechanical keys that register input even faster. Usually, optical switches cost a premium, but not during Prime Day where many keyboards are hit with a chonky discount.

The Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition TKL offers one of the biggest savings in the US with a hefty 42% discount bringing the price tag from triple digits to just $75.99 – provided you don’t miss the numpad. UK buyers can lop 40% off the full-sized Huntsman Elite, complete with media keys and a wrist rest for £119.99.

Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition TKL $129.99 $79.99 View View Razer BlackWidow V2 Pro $229.99 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

Best Razer headset deals

Great sound goes a long way, whether it helps you identify enemy locations to win you the match or envelops you in total immersion. The Loadout has covered all the best Prime Day gaming headset and microphone deals, but Razer once again stands out with its Kraken range – pun intended.

The Razer Kraken Ultimate boasts rich sound with THX 7.1 surround sound certification, and a retractable noise cancelling microphone for $66.49 right now – which is a 49% discount. A 39% discount is nothing to scoff at in the UK, either, bringing the same RGB-clad headset down to £78.99 and saving you £51 in the process.

Best Razer mouse deals

Razer is a pioneer in the gaming mouse space, popularising the MMO layout and being one of the first to introduce lightning-fast 8K polling rates. Better yet, the best Amazon Prime Day mouse deals see some of their prices cut in half.

There isn’t another product on this list that has a bigger saving than the Razer DeathAdder Essential, which forgoes the bells and whistles for a simpler, streamlined design. It’s currently on sale for 60% at less than $20, making it an absolute bargain. The Razer Viper Ultimate wireless mouse has the biggest discount in the UK, paired with a charging base station at 49% cheaper than usual at £86.99.

Best Razer mouse pad deals

Grabbing a good gaming mouse means you’ll need a sleek surface to slide it, treating that sensor right. It doesn’t hurt to add a splash of RGB lighting into the mix, either, helping to customise and thread your setup together.

That’s where the Razer Goliathus Extented Chroma mouse pad comes in, anchored underneath your keyboard with a non-slip rubber grip to keep it in place. There’s more than a third off at $37.99 in the US, while it’s over half price in the UK at £27.99. Trust us, it’s one of those items you don’t know you need until you get it.

Best Razer microphone deals

We spend more time chatting to people over the internet than ever before, making a clear microphone an invaluable tool in your arsenal. If you want crystal clear comms in-game and out, Razer’s slashed the price of its Seiren X desktop mics in a range of colours, although some will save you more money than others.

Only the black version has a discount in the US, sitting at nearly half price with a slim $53.19 price tag. Fortunately, black goes with pretty much any setup. The Mercury white model has the largest reduction in the UK, saving you 40% at £65.99, but there is a Quartz pink and PlayStation-themed black and blue one that are also on sale – and don’t worry, they all work on PC.

Best Razer gaming chair deals

Razer’s first attempt at a gaming chair impressed us, not only including all the hallmarks of a racing seat – such as adjustable armrests, a robust tilting mechanism, and a solid aluminium base – but innovating with a proprietary lumbar support that goes beyond what a cushion can do. As Jordan noted in his review, it’s “night and day” compared to a standard office chair.

You can save $70 on the chair on Amazon US, reducing the price to $429.99, while UK buyers see a triple-figure discount that brings it down to £389.99.

Believe it or not, this is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to deals this Prime Day, with over two billion discounts across the board. We’ve highlighted the best Amazon Prime Day deals across gaming hardware, as well as the biggest savings on TVs, smart speakers, mobile controllers, and board games if you wanted to get away from the screen. Better hurry, as these are only live until July 22.