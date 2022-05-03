Amazon Prime Gaming offers Dead Space 2 for free

Those who subscribe to Amazon Prime Gaming are being treated to Dead Space 2 as a free game. It was originally released for PC and consoles in 2011, was met with glowing reviews, and has gone on to be considered one of the best horror games of all time.

But is it worth getting Amazon Prime Gaming for Dead Space 2? Well, it just might be. If making your way through eerie darkened corridors in a space station under attack by unspeakable abominations sounds like your sort of thing, then you’re sure to have a good time. It’s not really the kind of game where you need to have played the first one to enjoy it, either.

This is one of several games to be included in this month’s Amazon Prime Gaming offers, with The Curse of Monkey Island being another one that’s particularly noteworthy. It’s the third game in the Monkey Island series and a point-and-click adventure that’s filled with piratey goodness, as well as just the right balance of charm and mystery.

Other games include the quirky classics Cat Quest and Mail Mole, so you could get a number of delightful new additions to your gaming library with a Amazon Prime Gaming membership this month. You only need to sign up for the Amazon Prime free trial, then you can cancel it and you’ll still have all your games.

Here’s a list of every game that you can currently get for free:

Dead Space 2

The Curse of Monkey Island

Mail Mole + 'Xpress Deliveries

Cat Quest

Out of Line

Shattered – Tale of the Forgotten King

It’s not just free games, either. They give away tons of digital goodies that you can use in a number of games. Here’s a lowdown:

FIFA 22 Prime Gaming Pack #7: includes seven gold rare players, two 82 OVR player picks, 12 rare consumables, and one Neymar Jr Player Loan (which you can use for 20 matches)

League of Legends Prime Gaming Capsule: includes 650RP, 1350RP Skin Permanent, 200 Orange Essence, five Champion Shards, two Series 1 Eternal Shards, and one 30-day XP boost

Call of Duty: Mobile: Battery Bundle: includes a Battery Subterfuge Operator and the 'There it is!' emote

Grand Theft Auto: Online, up to $400,000: in-game currency to spend

Lords Mobile: Warlord Pack: includes a Withdraw Squad, Random Relocator, Relocator, Anti-Scout (24h), Army Size Boost (20%), and a Maggot Chest

PUBG Premium Supply Pack 3: includes a Silver G-Coin Box, 10 Contraband Coupons, 30 Polymers, two Survivor Pass Level Up Coupons, and 15,000BP

Hearthstone: Random Standard Legendary Card: for use in-game

Overwatch Legendary Loot Boxes: two Legendary Loot Boxes filled with goodies

Valorant: Googly Moogly Spray: a cosmetic addition for your character

Fall Guys: Don Bundle: includes a Don costumes and three crowns

Rainbow Six Siege: 7-Day Renown Booster: helps you to gain more renown, which you can use to buy Operators and other items

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition: United States Civilisation: the US becomes playable in-game

Blade & Soul: Prized Treasures Bundle: unlockes you a selection of treasures

Apex Legends: Valkyrie Deep Dive Bundle: includes the "Deep Dive" Valkyrie character skin, the "In Too Deep" Valkyrie Banner, and the "Deep Breaths" G7 weapon skin

Battlefield 2042: Bleed Purple Bundle: includes the Falck Bleed Purple Skin, M44 King Hit Weapon Skin, and the M44 King Hit Weapon Skin

Splitgate: Exclusive Epic and Legendary Weapon Skins: includes the Nebula Carbine Skin, the Nebula Shotgun skin, the Nebula Plasma Rifle skin, and the Zeus Pistol Skin

Roblox: Virtual Nomads Bundle: includes new accessories for your avatar

Guild Wars 2: Emblazoned Dragon Throne: an in-game chair to sit on

Brawlhalla: Fangwild Bundle: includes the Fangwild Kor Legend Skin, Next Level Emote, Kor Legend, Giants' Bane Axe, and Dragon Tooth Katars

Aion Classic: Squad Leader Accessory Box: includes a random selection of in-game items

Destiny 2: Tip of the Spear Exotic Bundle Drop: includes the Tip of the Spear Exotic Sparrow, the Tall Tale Exotic Ship, the Drop Pod Shell Exotic Ghost, and the Taunt Dance Legendary emote

Runescape bonuses: includes five Knowledge Bombs, and the Umbral Templar outfit

World of Warships: Italian Collector's Boon: includes two Italian Destroyers premium containers, and 15 Regia Marina camouflages

Warframe: Verv Sigil and Emblem Pack: a couple of in-game cosmetics for you to use as you please

We hope that's a useful insight for you. Amazon gives away a selection like this every month, so a subscription is definitely worth considering for gamers.