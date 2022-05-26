The best Far Cry is an Amazon Prime Gaming free game in June

June’s Amazon Prime Gaming free games have been announced, and subscribers can get their hands on Ubisoft’s open-world FPS game Far Cry 4 for free. The lineup also includes Escape from Monkey Island, rounding out Amazon’s classic Monkey Island giveaway for the point-and-click adventure game series.

Is it worth signing up to Amazon Prime Gaming for Far Cry 4? If you’re into causing high-octane chaos in an open world, it’s the best entry in the series – giving players freedom to roam about the fictional Himalayan country of Kyrat wielding all manner of guns and vehicles as they contend with the charismatic tyrant Pagan Min and the country’s Golden Path rebel faction.

Far Cry 4 is just one of the six games Amazon Prime Gaming offers this month, as the service rounds out its classic Monkey Island giveaway with the fourth game in the series, Escape from Monkey Island. Subscribers can also nab comedy adventure game Astrologaster, cutesy cat café management game Calico, interactive graphic novel Across the Grooves, and simulation racing game WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship for free.

In addition to the free games, there are also plenty of content packs for other big games this month, including the likes of Apex Legends, Fall Guys, Roblox, PUBG: Battlegrounds, FIFA 22, and more. Here’s the full list of Amazon Prime Gaming freebies this month:

Amazon Prime Gaming Free GAMES for June:

Far Cry 4 – A full, free open-world FPS game

– A full, free open-world FPS game Escape from Monkey Island – A full, free point-and-click adventure game

– A full, free point-and-click adventure game Astrologaster – A full, free comedy adventure game

– A full, free comedy adventure game Across the Grooves – A full, free interactive graphic novel

– A full, free interactive graphic novel Calico – A full, free cat café management simulation game

– A full, free cat café management simulation game WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship – A full, free simulation racing game

In game loot and digital goodies:

Apex Legends – Newcastle Stone Skies Bundle (available now)

– Newcastle Stone Skies Bundle (available now) Battlefield 2042 – Noobmaster Bundle (available now)

– Noobmaster Bundle (available now) FIFA 22 – Prime Gaming Pack (available now)

– Prime Gaming Pack (available now) GWENT – 1 Ultimate Premium Keg, 1 Premium Legendary Card (available now)

– 1 Ultimate Premium Keg, 1 Premium Legendary Card (available now) Hearthstone – 3x Standard Card Packs (available now)

– 3x Standard Card Packs (available now) Madden 22 – Prime NFL Draft Pack (available now)

– Prime NFL Draft Pack (available now) Overwatch – Legendary Loot Box, 3x Standard Loot Boxes (available now)

– Legendary Loot Box, 3x Standard Loot Boxes (available now) Pokémon GO – Prime Gaming Bundle (available now)

– Prime Gaming Bundle (available now) PUBG: Battlegrounds – 1 Silver G-Coin Box, 10 Contraband Coupons, 30 Polymers, 1 Level 2 Boost, 15,000 Battle Points (available now)

– 1 Silver G-Coin Box, 10 Contraband Coupons, 30 Polymers, 1 Level 2 Boost, 15,000 Battle Points (available now) Rainbow Six: Siege – 7 Day Renown Booster (available now)

– 7 Day Renown Booster (available now) Roblox – Virtual Nomad Bundle (available now)

– Virtual Nomad Bundle (available now) Splitgate – EPIC Nebula Armor, Jet Pack, Portal Gun, and Legendary Zeus Rocket Launcher (available now)

– EPIC Nebula Armor, Jet Pack, Portal Gun, and Legendary Zeus Rocket Launcher (available now) World of Tanks – Exclusive Commander Ragnar Bjornson, 1 Viking-Themed Medal and Decal, 1 Choice of Rental Tanks, 1 Day of WoT Premium Account, 1 x5 XP Missions (available now)

– Exclusive Commander Ragnar Bjornson, 1 Viking-Themed Medal and Decal, 1 Choice of Rental Tanks, 1 Day of WoT Premium Account, 1 x5 XP Missions (available now) Call of Duty: Vanguard/Warzone – June Spear Head Bundle (May 31)

– June Spear Head Bundle (May 31) Fall Guys – The Amazing Falldazzler, 6,500 Kudos (May 31)

– The Amazing Falldazzler, 6,500 Kudos (May 31) Lost Ark – Leaf Ornamental Chest, Crystaline Aura (5 day use), Amethyst Shard Pack (500 shards) (May 31)

– Leaf Ornamental Chest, Crystaline Aura (5 day use), Amethyst Shard Pack (500 shards) (May 31) Two Point Hospital – Leisure Flare Bundle, Ex-Lizard Bundle (May 31)

– Leisure Flare Bundle, Ex-Lizard Bundle (May 31) Destiny 2 – Polaris Lance Bundle (June 1)

– Polaris Lance Bundle (June 1) New World – Holy Vanguard Pack II, Truth Crusader Apparel Skin, Talk to the Hand Emote (June 2)

– Holy Vanguard Pack II, Truth Crusader Apparel Skin, Talk to the Hand Emote (June 2) Paladins – Sun-Kissed Cassie Skin (June 2)

– Sun-Kissed Cassie Skin (June 2) SMITE – Happy Little Painter Zhong Kui (June 2)

– Happy Little Painter Zhong Kui (June 2) Naraka: Bladepoint – Magpie Bridge Wallpaper (June 6)

The Amazon Prime Gaming bundle certainly has a lot on offer, so it’s a worthwhile consideration for PC gamers. If you’re looking for other free games, we’ve got guides to the best free Steam games and the best free games on PC that should set you up with some good recommendations.