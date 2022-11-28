AMD Ryzen 5 5600X CPU 49% off for Cyber Monday

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600X CPU is 49% off as part of Amazon’s Cyber Monday sales. With this discount in place, it’s going for $158.98 USD, which helps make this affordable piece of hardware even more affordable. Unfortunately, however, if you’re in the UK, you’ll have to pass on this one, as the deal is exclusive to the US.

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600X CPU is designed as a budget option for anyone building their own gaming PC, and the fact that its price has been slashed even further makes this incredible value for money. It isn’t cheap because it’s low quality, either – this is AMD’s fastest six core processor for mainstream desktops, with 12 threads and a built-in Wraith Stealth Cooler in order to ensure it always performs at the optimum level without getting overheated. Buy now

If this is your first time investing in a piece of hardware like this, then you might want to check out our CPU upgrade guide, which will break down how to install your new processor, and our gaming hardware glossary will also be handy or anyone who might be building a gaming PC for the first time.

As a Cyber Monday deal, there’s a good chance that this discount will no longer be available tomorrow. This could be just the component that your gaming PC needs, so don’t deliberate for too long and risk missing out on the reduction.

For more tasty price reductions like this one, look no further than our best Cyber Monday gaming PC deals guide.