AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT might be the first PCIe 5.0 GPU

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT could be the first next-gen graphics card to use PCIe 5.0, something that might give the red team an edge against the RTX 4090. The information was discovered within GFX11 architecture patches by Kepler_L2, which indicates the flagship RDNA 3 GPU will arrive with support for the new standard.

According to Kepler_L2’s findings, the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT should pack PCIe 5.0 x16 lane compatibility, meaning it can take full advantage of the best gaming motherboards on the market. The upcoming GPU connector features twice the bandwidth of the PCIe 4.0, a boon that may enhance the capabilities of the RDNA 3 graphics card.

AMD hasn’t officially announced its RDNA 3 PCIe 5.0 compatibility, but a recent earnings call revealed that the standard is coming to its AMD Zen 4 CPUs. Providing the company’s next best graphics card ends up supporting the tech, it’ll mean that both the upcoming Ryzen 7000 series processors and Radeon GPUs will push the gaming PC scene forward in late 2022.

Like with all insider information and rumours, it’s perhaps wise to take the Radeon RX 7900 XT’s PCIe 5.0 specs with a grain of salt. Even if the graphics card does beat Nvidia to the punch in terms of modernised interfaces, the supposed 100 teraflops abilities of the RTX 4090 could help the great team triumph.