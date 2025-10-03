AMD might have just fixed one of the biggest problems with frame generation

AMD has just updated its Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF) frame generation tech with a new Fast Motion Response mode that appears to solve, or at least provide a workaround for, one of the biggest issues with frame generation. Specifically, in situations where the player has moved quickly and changed the view onscreen significantly, using existing frame generation tech could result in very blurry generated frames, but with this new mode, it looks like AMD GPU owners will avoid this situation.

The tech has seemingly been spotted in a new driver release, which, while not yet available in the standard version of AMD Adrenalin, has been added to the latest version of PyTorch on Windows Preview Edition 25.120.01.14. This means owners of Radeon RX 7000 and RX 9000 graphics cards should be able to try this feature if they have this software configuration. With the AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT being one of the top choices in our best graphics card guide, this update could provide even more of a reason to grab one of AMD's cards.

The new setting appears as part of the overall AMD Fluid Motion Frames 2.1 (AFMF 2.1) settings section of AMD Adrenalin, where it shows the new Fast Motion Response option. This new setting then allows for either Repeat Frame or Blended Frame modes to be selected, and hovering over the setting brings up a dialog box saying "Configure AFMF's response to fast motion to either use a Repeat Frame to maintain image quality, or a Blended Frame for smoother motion."

Based on this information, it looks as though AMD has introduced a mode that allows users to select how Fluid Motion Frames' frame generation system will respond to fast motion. It can either be selected to carry on trying to generate an interpolated frame to maintain the sense of a faster frame rate, or it can be set to simply repeat the last frame.

One reason why you might want the latter is that frame generation can result in a blurry mess when it's engaged with movement that's too fast, because it simply doesn't have enough similar-looking frames for comparison, as the view has changed too much from the previous frame. By simply repeating the last frame, you avoid the frame generation system spitting out garbled-looking frames.

At least that's the theory, as this is all speculation for now, based on the driver settings that have been spotted by tech news site WCCFTech, with no official release notes provided by AMD.

Moreover, it could be that this option doesn't actually result in a particularly pleasing experience for fast-paced games, as the repeated frames could manifest as a feeling of stutter. Avoiding this sort of frame-repeating stutter is a key reason why G-Sync and FreeSync were developed, so adding it back in could feel strange. Until we're able to test the setting ourselves, though, we simply can't say.

Fluid Motion Frames is AMD's version of frame generation that works just in the driver, without the need for developers to add the feature to their games. That's in contrast to both DLSS and FSR frame generation, which both require at least some degree of the developer enabling the feature in-game. Early versions of the tech weren't very good - our tests showed rapidly fluctuating frame rates in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, for instance - but AMD continues to improve the tech.

Fluid Motion Frames 2.1 has been around since March this year, but this setting is a new addition. Meanwhile, it's rumored that AMD will be releasing a much-overhauled version of Fluid Motion Frames, called AFMF 3, in the coming months. It's also speculated that this new version will include the advanced AI-enhanced frame generation used in the new version of FSR, called FSR Redstone; currently, neither FSR nor AFMF use AI in their frame generation. If that turns out to be the case, AFMF could suddenly turn from being a last-resort option for AMD GPU users to a true DLSS rival.

Ultimately, we won't know for certain until AMD lifts the lid on this new tech, and even then, it could take some months for software issues to be ironed out and the full capabilities of the tech to be revealed. All we know is that we can't wait to try it when it does arrive.

Are you an AMD GPU owner looking for an improvement in frame generation image quality? Would such a technology be enough to persuade you to switch from Nvidia to AMD? Let us know your thoughts in our community Discord server.