The best AMD motherboard should offer all the connectivity and features that you desire for a reasonable price. In this guide, we compare a range of Ryzen AM4 motherboards, from budget B450 boards to 300-series Ryzen 3000-compatible boards to the latest X570 boards, giving you everything you need to pick the best Ryzen motherboard for your own rig.

Choosing the best AM4 board is vital in getting the most out of your new AMD Ryzen CPU – be that a first, second, or third generation chip. You don’t have to go for the latest X570 motherboard either, because the older 300-series boards from the likes of Asus, Gigabyte, MSI, and ASRock are still seriously capable, completely compatible, and a lot more affordable.

AM4 is a very stable platform with impressive potential future-proofing on offer. Most 400-series (and some 300-series) motherboards require only a diddy BIOS update to get working with AMD Ryzen 3000 chips, and brand new motherboards will come with a sticker that reads “AMD Ryzen Desktop 3000 Ready” if a compatible BIOS has been pre-installed already. Otherwise you may first need to boot your system with a first- or second-gen Ryzen chip in order to update.

But that doesn’t necessarily mean you can buy any ol’ AMD motherboard with a compatible AM4 socket for your Ryzen chip – there are a bunch of other factors you’ll need to take into account before finding the forever home for your new CPU. Do you have a PCIe 4.0 SSD? Do you aspire to run a multi-GPU rig? Do you want to build a micro machine PC?

What is the best AMD motherboard for gaming in 2020?

It’s probably not much of a surprise to see Asus sitting at the top of the list, with the Asus ROG Strix X470-F Gaming our pick for the best AMD motherboard. We’ve gone for the X470 rather than the X570 version simply because of the huge price premium just to get PCIe 4.0 connectivity, and the lack of any tangible performance difference.

But Asus doesn’t have it all its own way as both MSI and Gigabyte have excellent boards in their own right, especially if you’re after something more affordable to build your Ryzen gaming rig around.

Best AMD motherboard for gaming

Asus ROG Strix X470-F Gaming

STRIX X470-F specs As you might expect from the ROG branding, this Asus X470 is a brightly coloured, expensive, powerful affair. Chipset X470

X470 Socket AM4

AM4 Form factor ATX

ATX 3rd Gen supportYes (with BIOS update) $229.99 View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

What we like…

Cheaper than X570 alternatives

Plenty of features

Ports galore

Yes, we’re still recommending the Asus ROG Strix X470-F Gaming to go with our favourite Ryzen processors even today. That’s because, while AMD has released the X570 chipset to go with the 7nm Ryzen 3000 series CPUs, it’s retained backwards compatibility, and this particular board has been proven just as capable when it comes to CPU performance.

It also delivers higher basic overclocking performance than the other X470 boards, even managing to near-enough match the latest X570 boards. And while this board is pricey, it’s cheaper than its newer alternatives and incredibly feature-rich to boot. So if you can pass on PCIe 4.0 support, there’s still life in this old dog yet.

Read our full Asus ROG Strix X470-F Gaming review.

Great for super-fast ssds

ASUS TUF Gaming X570-Plus (Wi-Fi)

TUF X570-PLUS SPECS Asus' entry-level enthusiast board shrinks the PCIe 4.0 markup into something a little more bite-sized. Chipset X570

X570 Socket AM4

AM4 Form factor ATX

ATX 3rd Gen supportYes $188.35 View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

What we like…

PCIe 4.0

Wi-Fi

Feature rich

Even a ‘budget’ X570 is a considerable investment. After all, the chipset has been made almost exclusively for high-end, enthusiast boards. Yet the cheaper motherboards in the range today offer the best blend of performance, functionality, and affordability if you absolutely must have today’s top tech.

The Asus TUF Gaming X570-Plus (Wi-Fi) is the cheapest X570 motherboard we’ve tested, and as such that makes it the most cost-effective entry point into the PCIe 4.0 ecosystem. It will still set you back far more cash than what is required by previous AM4 TUF Gaming motherboards, but if you cannot settle for anything less than the latest interconnect specification – and I know ya’ll are thirsty for bandwidth – then the more than capable TUF board should see you through.

Read our full Asus TUF Gaming X570-PLUS (WI-FI) review.

great for that lit rig

MSI X470 Gaming Pro Carbon

PRO CARBON specs One of the most affordable of the X470 boards we've checked out, and packs in a great feature list. And RGBs. Obvs. Chipset X470

X470 Socket AM4

AM4 Form factor ATX

ATX 3rd Gen supportYes (with BIOS update) $309.99 View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

What we like…

Affordable X470

You know you want that RGB

Sturdy

MSI’s Gaming Pro Carbon is one of the most affordable of the X470 crew, but don’t let that fool you into thinking it’s light on features. Aside from the RGB LED downlighting inspired by The Fast and the Furious, MSI has also ensured it’s got all the bases covered on the specs front, as well as the aesthetics.

The memory, GPU, and PCIe SSD slots have all been reinforced to avoid damage when poking components into them, the screw holes are double-protected so you don’t break the PCB when installing, it’s added both AMD’s CrossFire and Nvidia’s SLI multi-GPU support, and MSI has also specced-out a pair of VR-ready USB ports too. So it’s got the performance chops and it’s also an impressively feature-rich board for money – a worthy runner-up.

Best High-end AMD motherboard

MSI MEG X570 ACE

MSI MEG X570 ACE specs As an X570 motherboard the ACE is one of the finest, but cheaper boards remain a convincing alternative. Chipset X570

X570 Socket AM4

AM4 Form factor ATX

ATX 3rd Gen supportYes $364.95 View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

What we like…

Filled to the brim with functionality

RGB lighting

PCIe 4.0

As a whole it’s difficult to recommend a hyper-high-end X570 motherboard. There’s very little performance to be gained from the investment, and many of the bonus features included on these motherboards are useless for all but the most avid LN2 overclockers. Still, if you really have to own the best around, it’s got to be the MSI MEG X570 Ace.

This board features a beefy feature set, with reinforced slots, Killer network support, and three NVMe SSD ports. Oh, and it’s got an RGB LED infinity mirror built-in for that ‘daddy, daddy, look at me!’ aesthetic. Obviously, because gaming. None of that is exclusive to the Ace, but, combined with PCIe 4.0 support, you know you have every base covered.

Read our full MSI MEG X570 ACE review.



great for connectivity

Asus ROG Strix X570-E Gaming

Strix X570-E specs Better than a budget pick, but thankfully a good bit less than top-tier enthusiast motherboards. Chipset X570

X570 Socket AM4

AM4 Form Factor ATX

ATX 3rd Gen supportYes $299.99 View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

What we like…

Best value high-end

Feature rich

Superb connectivity

The Strix X570-E is certainly an alluring offer. When you are choosing your components for your gaming PC, a part of you will always want to splash out on your motherboard just in case, and the X570-E is the perfect guilty purchase with heaps of USB ports, superb styling, great storage connectivity, and excellent performance.

The Strix X570-E is actually rather comparable to the Crosshair below, although draws the line at enthusiast functionality. However, even without absurd features that few ever touch ramping the price into the stratosphere, the X570 chipset still comes at a cost, and even the Strix X570-E can’t escape that. So best only consider this board if you’re less than concerned about splashing out your hard-earned cash.

Read our full ASUS ROG STRIX X570-E GAMING review.

great for build quality

Asus ROG Crosshair VIII Hero (Wi-Fi)

CROSSHAIR HERO specs The board for tweakers and those needing more USB ports than you can shake an external drive at. Chipset X570

X570 Socket AM4

AM4 Form factor ATX

ATX 3rd Gen supportYes $379.99 View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

What we like…

Quality build

Tons of USB ports

Beefy VRM

Asus’ Republic of Gamers brand is always about the high-end and that’s no different with its AMD boards. The Strix X470 just about pips the Crosshair VIII at the top of the pile because of its favourable price, but if money’s no object, the Crosshair VIII takes the cake.

It’s all down to the build quality and feature-set of the ROG board. It’s the most USB-amicable of all the X570 motherboards we’ve looked at so far, and if you’re spending this much on a motherboard, you really want it to be capable of everything without sacrifice. After all, you’re paying for peace of mind that nothing has gone unsaid in the feature department with a motherboard of this calibre.

Read our full Asus ROG Crosshair VIII Hero (Wi-Fi) review.

Best cheap AMD motherboard

Gigabyte AB350-Gaming 3

AB350-GAMING 3 specs A surprisingly powerful and seriously affordable Ryzen board. Perfect for the Ryzen 5 chips. Chipset B350

B350 Socket AM4

AM4 Form factor ATX

ATX 3rd Gen supportYes (with BIOS update) $104.00 View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

What we like…

Cheap and cheerful

Supports Ryzen 3000

Healthy selection of ports

You might have expected to see a 400-series motherboard topping our list of the best cheap AMD gaming motherboards. But, in real terms, there’s precious little to choose between the B350 and either the X470, B450, or X370 boards in our tests. And, considering out of all the Ryzen chips AMD has released, it’s the cheaper Ryzen 5 chips we’re recommending as our favourite gaming CPUs – spending anything over $100 on a supporting motherboard seems like overkill.

And so Gigabyte’s smartly priced B350 board is the AM4 mobo we’d be lovingly jamming our Ryzen chips into – even Ryzen 3000. It’s only a small price to pay, and yet, at stock settings it’s one of the most capable of any of the AM4 boards we’ve tested so far. The downside being it is a little high on the power/thermal side of things. It’s the toastiest of the boards, running hotter at both peak and idle temperatures, and that’s borne out by the fact it also draws the most juice when running at full chat.

Read our full Gigabyte AB350-Gaming 3 review.

Best compact AMD motherboard

Asus ROG STRIX X470-I Gaming

STRIX X470-I specs A tiny board that still manages to pack in a host of features, RGB LEDs, and a decent amount of performance, too. Chipset X470

X470 Socket AM4

AM4 Form factor Mini-ITX

Mini-ITX 3rd Gen supportYes (with BIOS update) $225.99 View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

What we like…

Teeny tiny

Feature-packed

It’s so cute ^_^

Judge Yoda by his size, do you? No, and so you shouldn’t. Likewise, Asus’s mighty X470-I gaming shouldn’t be judged purely on scale, either. It’s a minuscule Ryzen X470 motherboard that still manages to pack in a wealth of features and enough performance so it never feels like a compromise.

Well, it might do if you’re talking about USB and SATA ports, but if you’re after server-level motherboard fare then the massive ROG Crosshair boards are probably more to your tastes. Inevitably, it’s a little down in the overall performance metrics compared with the other top boards, but considering what Asus has packed into this tiny package it’s a bit of a miracle mini motherboard.

Read our full Asus ROG STRIX X470-I Gaming review.

AMD has done it right creating the motherboard platform for its Ryzen processors. It hasn’t tried to limit support, it’s not opted to demand users upgrade their boards for every single iterative CPU update. No, it’s created a stable AM4 platform that is supposed to support every mainstream desktop AMD chip from here to 2020.

And that means you don’t have to go for the highest spec chipset in order to get the best performance from your Ryzen processor, and that’s why we’ve given the win to Gigabyte’s bargain-priced B350 board. It has a feature set that will cater to almost every gamer out there, and delivers frame rate performance that is the equal of much more expensive options.

Complimentary silicon: Grab one of the best CPUs for gaming

On the more high-end side it’s hard to look past the gorgeous MSI MEG X570 ACE. It’s feature-rich and performance heavy, but then, so is its price.

Either way, no matter your budget there’s a great AM4 motherboard out there just waiting to be built into a great gaming rig.