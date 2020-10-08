AMD teases its Big Navi graphics card at 4K ultra

Given the shortage of Nvidia’s RTX 30 series of graphics cards, many of you are on the edge of your seat waiting to see what AMD has in store. Unfortunately, you’re going to have to wait a little while longer, given that the Radeon RX 6000 reveal isn’t until the end of the month, but the red team couldn’t resist dropping a little teaser for you in the meantime.

Straight after its Ryzen 5000 announcement debuting AMD’s fastest CPUs to date, the company pulled the rug from underneath to give us a small preview of its upcoming GPUs. We’ve already seen Big Navi in a tweet, but with CEO Lisa Su holding up what we assume is AMD’s future flagship, it certainly lives up to its name – let’s just hope it’s not quite as chunky as the RTX 3090.

It isn’t a shocker to hear Su say that the Radeon RX 6000 series has been optimised to work with the Ryzen 5000 lineup, and at least in this combination, Big Navi targets 4K gamers much in the same way Nvidia has.

Showcasing the power of the Radeon RX 6000 series alongside AMD’s newly revealed Ryzen 9 5950X, the mysterious card hits over 60 frames per second in Borderlands 3 on its top-tier Badass preset. AMD didn’t stop there, either, with a reported 73fps in Gears of War and 88fps in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – both at 4K resolution, using their highest ultra preset.

Today's the day @AMDRyzen 5000 Series desktop processors broke ground for gaming performance… and we also couldn't resist previewing performance of "Big Navi." #GameOnAMD — Radeon RX (@Radeon) October 8, 2020

All in all, it’s exciting stuff to think what’s just around the corner, but it’s worth remembering that this isn’t the full story just yet. Will the Radeon RX 6000 series run just as well on an Intel setup, or will independent benchmarks reflect what AMD is claiming here? We’ll have to wait until October 28 to find out.