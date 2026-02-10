Grab Crimson Desert for $0 thanks to AMD's new free game offer

Crimson Desert is mere weeks away from launch, so no doubt many of you have a pre-order ready to roll. However, you might want to reconsider that purchase if you're in need of a CPU, GPU, or gaming laptop upgrade. That's because AMD will give you the game for free if you buy one of its wide selection of eligible Ryzen and Radeon products.

With a list price on Steam of $69.99, you'll make a serious saving by taking advantage of this Crimson Desert code offer, as you can get the game for free on products from as low as $440. That's still a significant amount of money, but if you were thinking of upgrading anyway, this is a great way to save. For instance, the best gaming CPU in the world right now, the AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D, is eligible, and it's readily available at its $499 MSRP. Moreover, the $440 9800X3D will also give you the opportunity to explore Pywel without breaking the bank.

As for the other products that are eligible, the full list is below, starting with the 9800X3D as the cheapest option, rising through the RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT at around $650-$800, and topping out at the various gaming laptop options that start at around $1,200.

You've got until April 25 to purchase one of these products, with codes needing to be claimed by May 23. Full terms and conditions for the promotion can be found here.

With Crimson Desert's map set to be twice the size of Skyrim's, and its fresh-feeling take on combat, it's understandably receiving plenty of hype. Players will get the chance to explore the fictional medieval vastness of Pywel as they control Kliff Macduff, leader of the Greymanes, and two other mysterious playable characters as they seek revenge on those who slaughtered members of their clan.

When Jamie previewed the game at Summer Game Fest last year, he was impressed by its visuals, its huge battle scenes, and the depth of its combat - even though some overly complicated inputs caused him issues. Crimson Desert is a truly epic-looking title that we can't wait to play, and given its scope and beauty, it's the perfect excuse for a tasty hardware upgrade too.