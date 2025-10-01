New AMD Radeon frame gen tech could work in any game, suggests GPU driver leak

A new version of AMD Fluid Motion Frames has appeared in the company's latest drivers, prompting speculation that AMD isn't just planning to overhaul frame gen with its forthcoming FSR Redstone tech, but that this new AI-based frame gen tech could even be enabled via the driver, meaning you could run it in any game. The move follows the launch of Nvidia Smooth Motion, which enables owners of Nvidia GeForce GPUs to enable frame gen via the driver at a basic level.

AMD's current FSR frame gen technology lags behind the latest Nvidia DLSS 4 suite, with no support for multi frame gen, and no use of machine learning hardware either, but that situation could change with the launch of FSR Redstone, which is expected to arrive later in 2025. Redstone is based on machine learning, but according to AMD, it can run its AI calculations on standard GPU shaders, rather than requiring specific AI cores, meaning it could work on any GPU.

What's interesting about this latest revelation, though, is that it looks as though there are some improvements coming to AMD Fluid Motion Frames as well. This is AMD's driver-level integration of frame gen, meaning it doesn't require a game to specifically support FSR frame gen in order for you to enable it - you can just switch it on and off in the driver profiles for your games accordingly.

I've had mixed results from the tech in my own tests. I found it worked really well in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, for example, but found it made a mess of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (before the game supported FSR frame gen natively), with rapidly fluctuating frame rates.

The potentially new version of Fluid Motion Frames was spotted by Guru3D forum user ecffg2919, who spotted some code referencing the new tech in the 25.20 branch of Adrenalin drivers, shown in the screenshot above. The line clearly states "AFMF3" twice in a section devoted to frame gen tech, and we can only assume this stands for AMD Fluid Motion Frames 3.

We're hoping that this new tech will indeed be incorporated into the new FSR Redstone tech when it's released. We've been really impressed by the image quality of the new AI-based upscaling used in FSR 4, as shown in our Radeon RX 9070 XT review, which finally enabled AMD to catch up with Nvidia on this front. It would be great if AMD could achieve the same feat with frame gen, especially if it runs on any GPU, and with AFMF3, potentially in any game too.

If you're thinking about upgrading your GPU, make sure you check out our full guide to buying the best graphics card, which includes our favorite cards from both AMD and Nvidia, covering a range of prices.

Are you excited by AMD's new frame gen tech? Let us know your thoughts in our community Discord server.