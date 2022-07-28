Ryzen 7000 CPU models accidentally leaked by AMD itself

We now know the names of several upcoming AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU models, thanks to a small whoopsie from someone at Team Red ahead of the Zen 4 launch

An AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU sat in an AM5 motherboard

Published:

AMD | Gaming hardware

The AMD Ryzen 7000 release date will likely soon be upon us, meaning team red is probably working around the clock to prepare for the launch of its best gaming CPUs yet. While the company is yet to officially announce any of its upcoming models, it seems as though someone at the company may have accidentally let slip the names of some Zen 4 chips.

The names of these AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs were discovered by Videocardz while browsing the company’s publicly available media asset library, seemingly confirming the existence of several Zen 4 chips. As you might expect, team red isn’t massively shaking up its naming scheme, with the Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X, and Ryzen 5 7600X all making an appearance.

There’s unfortunately no sign of any budget leaning Ryzen 3 models, but this leak doesn’t necessarily indicate which processors will be part of the initial launch line up. However, it’s likely that all the aforementioned Ryzen 7000 CPUs will launch simultaneously according to previous reports, allowing AMD to target multiple price points.

Just how much each CPU will cost remains to be seen, but AMD will undoubtedly want to price its new Ryzen 7000 processors competitively against upcoming Intel Raptor Lake chips, which are scheduled to land later this year.

More AMD stories

Sam's keeping a close eye on the latest developments on Intel Core and AMD Ryzen CPUs, waiting for the right time to build his own Windows 11 gaming PC. He also covers GPU, VR, and Steam Deck news.

Popular now
Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.
Latest Deals
More from PCGamesN