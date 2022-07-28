Ryzen 7000 CPU models accidentally leaked by AMD itself

The AMD Ryzen 7000 release date will likely soon be upon us, meaning team red is probably working around the clock to prepare for the launch of its best gaming CPUs yet. While the company is yet to officially announce any of its upcoming models, it seems as though someone at the company may have accidentally let slip the names of some Zen 4 chips.

The names of these AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs were discovered by Videocardz while browsing the company’s publicly available media asset library, seemingly confirming the existence of several Zen 4 chips. As you might expect, team red isn’t massively shaking up its naming scheme, with the Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X, and Ryzen 5 7600X all making an appearance.

There’s unfortunately no sign of any budget leaning Ryzen 3 models, but this leak doesn’t necessarily indicate which processors will be part of the initial launch line up. However, it’s likely that all the aforementioned Ryzen 7000 CPUs will launch simultaneously according to previous reports, allowing AMD to target multiple price points.

Just how much each CPU will cost remains to be seen, but AMD will undoubtedly want to price its new Ryzen 7000 processors competitively against upcoming Intel Raptor Lake chips, which are scheduled to land later this year.