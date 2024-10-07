There’s an AMD Ryzen gaming PC built into this folding pocket keyboard

There’s a new folding keyboard on Kickstarter that has an AMD Ryzen gaming PC built right into it. Made by Chinese company Linglong, the Lunar packs a powerful computer into a small, portable keyboard that folds in half, making it easy to fit in your pocket.

This Linglong PC doesn’t look like a traditional PC. It’s packed with enough power to make it competitive against some of the best mini gaming PCs out there, thanks to the power of its AMD processor. The design of the Lunar has more in common visually with a travel keyboard, however.

The Linglong Lunar looks to be a pretty powerful machine. It ships with an AMD Ryzen 7 8840U GPU, which has eight cores and 16 threads, with a base clock speed of 3.3GHz, but it will boost up to 5.1GHz. It also comes with an integrated Radeon 780M GPU, which is based on the RDNA 3 architecture and should handle most modern games at 1080p, as long as you don’t expect ultra-high settings.

Linglong provides several different options for storage and RAM. You can choose between a 512GB or 1TB M.2 SSD, along with either 16GB or 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The Lunar also features a 16,000mAh internal battery for on-the-go use, which the company suggests will give you between eight to ten hours of battery life, along with three USB ports (one USB-A 3.0, one USB-C 3.2, and one USB-C 4.0), a 2.5G Ethernet port, and support for both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi 6.

Thanks to the foldable design, the Linglong Lunar should be very portable, measuring just 6 x 4.3 x 1.2 inches (15.3 x 11 x 3cm) when folded and 11.4 x 4.3 x 0.6 inches (29 x 11 x 1.5cm) when unfolded, and weighing just 1.76lbs (800g). There’s no screen with this mini PC, but Linglong mentions support for wireless displays and AR glasses. You should also be able to use the USB-C ports to connect to an external display using an adapter.

Ironically given the design, there isn’t much information so far about the keyboard, other than it uses 1.2mm scissor-switch keys, a type which you’d typically find in some laptop keyboards. There’s also no trackpad, so you’ll need to provide your own gaming mouse.

Otherwise, the keyboard and PC combo is built into a metal casing, with a single fan for cooling. However, Linglong does show screenshots that seem to suggest that Lunar owners will be able to select different power consumption and cooling options.

Right now, the Lunar is available for pre-order on Kickstarter, with shipping planned for January 2025. If you’re quick, you can pick it up in what Linglong describes as an early-bird deal for $579, which gets you the 16GB RAM configuration with a 512GB SSD, or for $739 you can get a machine with 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, for the duration of the Kickstarter.

If you’re looking for a portable gaming setup, there are plenty of other options available. For example, you might be interested in some of the best gaming handheld PCs, such as the Asus ROG Ally. You’ll get a 7-inch display and some built-in controls, but you’ll need to bring your own keyboard.