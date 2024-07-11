This mini gaming PC somehow has a 16-core AMD Ryzen CPU and proper GPU

Buying a really small PC often involves compromising on gaming performance, with tiny shoebox rigs commonly relying on integrated graphics, but this new mini gaming PC from Minisforum bucks the trend. The new AtomMan G7 PT not only contains a 16-core AMD Ryzen CPU, but also sports a decent gaming GPU in the form of the Radeon RX 7600M XT. As such, despite its size, you should be able to play games at decent settings at 1080p on this mini rig.

The manufacturer of this tiny PC already has a place on our guide to the best mini gaming PC, with the Minisforum UM773 Lite using the integrated AMD Radeon 680M GPU in the Ryzen 7 7735HS to get basic gaming performance, but the new AtomMan G7 PT’s specs are on a different level. Let’s start with that Radeon RX 7600M XT GPU, which is a mobile chip based on AMD’s Navi 33 GPU.

This is the same GPU used in the desktop AMD Radeon RX 7600, which is our favorite entry-level offering on our guide to the best graphics card. The core specs are unchanged between these mobile and desktop options, with both chips offering 2,048 stream processors, a 128-bit memory interface, and 8GB of 2,250MHz (18GHz effective) GDDR6 VRAM.

The only difference is the clock speed, with the mobile chip usually having a 1,280MHz base clock and 2,023MHz game clock, compared to 1,720MHz and 2,250MHz respectively on the desktop card. However, Minisforum says it’s running this chip with a game clock of 2,300MHz, which should mean its performance is up there with the desktop card.

This GPU will also be massively more powerful than the Radeon 680M, which only has 768 stream processors and relies on system memory. As a reference, the desktop Radeon RX 7600 averages 67fps in Total War: Warhammer 3 at 2,560 x 1,440, and 120fps in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. We’ve also seen this GPU average 78fps in Cyberpunk 2077 at the Ultra preset (without ray tracing). There’s plenty of headroom for the GPU in this mini gaming PC to really deliver at 1,920 x 1,080.

Then there’s that CPU. Again, Minisforum has gone for a mobile chip, in the form of the Ryzen 9 7945HX. This chip gives you 16 cores, based on AMD’s excellent Zen 4 architecture, and it can boost to up to 5.4GHz. This is an amazing inclusion in a mini PC, and will not only help with games but also heavily multi-threaded software, such as video encoding and rendering apps.

It’s all kept in check by what looks like quite a clever cooling system, with two fans on either side of the unit and eight heatpipes. Meanwhile, memory can be installed in a pair of DDR5 SODIMM sockets, and there are two M.2 ports for storage. One of these ports also supports PCIe 5.0, enabling you to install one of the latest speedy SSDs, although we’d be wary of installing one of the very fastest PCIe 5.0 drives in this machine, as they have serious cooling demands.

The Minisforum AtomMan G7 PT price is $1,249 for a barebones kit, or $1,499 with 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and Windows 11. However, the company is currently running a limited-time early bird deal for the launch, with the barebones kit costing $999 and the full kit coming in at $1,199. The PCs are expected to ship out by the end of July.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a mini gaming PC that makes use of solid laptop components. The new Asus ROG NUC can feature a 16-core Intel Meteor Lake CPU and up to mobile Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU, for example, but it doesn’t also have a PCIe 5.0 M.2 slot, and that top spec will cost you $2,199 right now.

If you’re looking for a mini gaming PC with even more power, check out our Corsair One i500 review, as this rig has a small footprint but can be specced up with a water-cooled Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card too.