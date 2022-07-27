AMD Noise Suppression for Radeon GPUs has arrived

AMD Noise Suppression is now officially a thing, and the company says its RTX Voice competitor will “greater audio clarity during meetings or competitive gameplay.” The new AI-powered GPU feature arrives as part of Adrenalin Edition 22.7.1, accompanied by Super Resolution updates and Radeon Boost support for Elden Ring, Resident Evil Village, and Vallorant.

In a press release, the red team says AMD Noise Suppression will reduce background noise using a “real-time deep learning algorithm.” The tool can be used to clean up both audio input and output, filling in for your gaming headset or speakers as a virtual device on your Windows machine.

It’s worth noting that Noise Suppression is currently only compatible with Radeon RX 6000 GPUS and Ryzen 5000 series gaming CPUs, so you won’t be able to use the toolkit if you’re rocking an older AMD gaming PC. If you are rocking a newer rig, however, you’ll be able to find it within the newest version of Adrenalin under a tab dubbed ‘Audio & Video’.

Fancy audio tools aside, Adrenalin Edition 22.7.1 packs an OpenGL Performance Update, which AMD says will boost fps in games like Minecraft by up to 85%. Players looking for pinpoint accuracy in the brutal RPG Elden Ring can now also take advantage of Radeon Boost, with Valorant and Resident Evil Village also joining the frame rate enhancement fold.

RDNA 3 GPUs are on the horizon, and features like AMD Noise Suppression might help current and next-gen contenders trade blows with Nvidia RTX 4000 in the best graphics card ring. While most enthusiasts will opt for whatever option can push out more pixels, additional boons like Noise Suppression and RTX Voice could become a deciding factor for some if both options offer similar performance.