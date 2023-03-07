AMD to show off its take on Nvidia DLSS 3 GPU upscaling at GDC

AMD will provide a closer look at its Nvidia DLSS competitor, FSR 3.0, at GDC 2023, meaning RDNA 3 graphics cards could benefit from the tech soon. Just like the green team’s AI toolkit, the new version of FidelityFX aims to boost gaming PC performance by generating more frames using the power of AI.

Nvidia is arguably dominating the best graphics card battlefield right now, and if recent Steam hardware survey results are anything to go by, AMD is anything but the cool kid at GPU school. That’s not to say the likes of the RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 Ti are sitting pretty at the top of the totem pole, but DLSS 3 and Frame Generation are evidently converting more PC players to the green team.

Thankfully, it looks like AMD is about to bite back with its answer to DLSS 3, as the gaming PC giant is set to show off development tools for the tech. Highlighted by Yslancelee on Twitter, the company is planning to host an event on March 23 at this year’s GDC, featuring a walkthrough by SDK lead Jason Lacroix.

While the presentation will likely more than just magical frame rate-enhancing shenanigans, the event’s description promises to provide an “exciting sneak peek of new FidelityFX technologies,” which likely means we’ll get a glimpse at upcoming Fluid Motion Frame abilities.

Our AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT review delves into the cheaper RDNA 3 card’s capabilities, but it ultimately fails to trump the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti. However, FSR 3.0 could help boost fps further in benchmark tests, transforming the GPU into a proper RTX 4000 challenger. Whether it’ll be able to give DLSS 3 a run for its money remains to be seen, but we reckon RX 7000 will need similar frame-rate weaponry to survive future fights.

Fancy frame rate fights aside, you’ll be able to grab The Last of Us PC port for free with select AMD graphics cards soon, so if you’re looking for an excuse to buy a new Radeon GPU, the upcoming bundle could be the answer.