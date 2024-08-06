Nvidia’s second most popular GPU just got owned by this AMD laptop CPU

AMD has been working hard on its integrated graphics lately, and the Radeon 890M GPU inside the new AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 laptop CPU has now been shown to beat one of Nvidia’s most popular graphics cards in Cyberpunk 2077.

We’re looking forward to getting our hands on a gaming laptop with one of AMD’s new Ryzen AI chips, as they look capable of powering the best gaming laptops in the slim and light category, without needing the budget or thermal headroom required by a discrete graphics card. In the meantime, though, YouTuber AMD APU Gaming (Tech Epiphany on X) has provided a handy side-by-side comparison of the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 running ten games on an Asus Vivobook S16 M5606WA, next to an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 desktop system.

The GeForce GTX 1650 is currently the second most popular model on the July 2024 Steam Survey, despite having no hardware support for ray tracing or DLSS. Now, however, it looks as though it can be beaten by a laptop CPU without a dedicated graphics card, as you can see in the video below.

One of the most striking results is seen in Cyberpunk 2077 at 1,920 x 1,080 with low settings, where the AMD CPU’s integrated Radeon 890M GPU is regularly 5-10fps quicker than the GTX 1650 system, going up to an average of 58fps.

The AMD CPU beats the Nvidia GTX 1650 in some of the other game tests as well, including Robocop, where it’s regularly 10fps quicker, and The First Descendant, where it’s just a little bit faster. Meanwhile, Forza Horizon 5 at high settings (with ray tracing off) shows the AMD Radeon 890M averaging 75-93fps, and often being 20fps in front of the GTX 1650.

It’s not a straight win, though. The GTX 1650 desktop system still has the edge in some of the game tests, including Tomb Raider, Devil May Cry 5, Hellblade, and Resident Evil 6. In some of the games, there are only 1-2fps between the two setups as well, with Shadow of the Tomb Raider and God of War running at similar frame rates on both test rigs.

What’s really remarkable here, though, is that AMD’s Radeon 890M integrated GPU is seriously capable of running games at 1080p, albeit often at low settings, despite having to use system memory, rather than dedicated VRAM.

Effectively, you no longer need to buy a gaming laptop with a dedicated GPU if you want to play games. Having the CPU and GPU in one chip can also make it easier for laptop makers to produce a slim and light laptop that can still play games, as there’s only one major hotspot to cool.

There’s more to come too, with the new AMD Strix Halo chip potentially having a GPU with more graphics grunt than the Radeon RX 7600, and rumored to be powering an Asus gaming tablet that’s more powerful than the PS5.

In the meantime, check out our AMD Zen 5 guide to find out everything we know about AMD’s new Ryzen 9000 desktop chips.