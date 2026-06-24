Grab a free Radeon RX 9070 XT, or one of five other GPUs, thanks to AMD

If current PC prices are getting you down, AMD might have the perfect way to perk you back up. Enter its sweepstakes, and you could win a free AMD GPU, with six cards up for grabs, including two Radeon RX 9070 XT and an RX 7900 XTX.

Sure, we'd all love an RTX 5090, like Nvidia has been giving away every now and then in its own giveaways, but the RX 9070 XT and RX 7900 XTX are plenty capable cards. In fact, AMD's current-generation flagship is one of the best graphics cards you can currently buy, in terms of pure value, thanks to the ludicrous price of GPUs these days.

Top prize in this draw is actually the RX 7900 XTX, as despite being a last-generation design, it's still AMD's fastest card. One of those is up for grabs, followed by two RX 9070 XT cards, then three RX 9060 XT cards. AMD hasn't specified exactly which model of each card you'll get, but has said the total prize value is exactly $3,939.94.

AMD is calling the giveaway "JACK'S AMD RADEON™ GPU DROP" after Jack Huynh, the company's senior vice president and general manager of the computing and graphics group. Ostensibly, the event is in celebration of AMD FSR 4.1 now being available on RX 7000 GPUs, which makes it slightly odd that the company is only giving away one RX 7000 series GPU.

FSR 4.1 is the latest version of the company's upscaling algorithm, which brings proper machine learning (like that used in DLSS) to greatly enhance the quality of its upscaling. Previously only available on RX 9000 series GPUs, now owners of the likes of the RX 7600 and RX 9070 - and prospective Steam Machine buyers - can enjoy these enhancements. It's also now available on the Steam Deck.

To be in with a chance of winning one of these cards, all you have to do is head over to this page on AMD's website and sign up for a free AMDGaming account. After that, you can also enter by following AMD and Jack on various social media platforms, including LinkedIn, Instagram, and TikTok. Full T&Cs can be found on the entry page, including that you'll have to be over 18 to enter, and you can only enter if you live in certain countries.

All entries need to be in by July 5, 2026, with the prizes drawn shortly thereafter. While you wait to see if you've won, why not check out our RX 9070 XT review, RX 9070 XTX review, and RX 9060 XT to see what you might be getting, if you're lucky enough to win.