AMD has not pulled the plug on the Radeon RX 5700 just yet

Last week, rumours cropped up that AMD had discontinued its RX 5700 and RX 5700 XT graphics cards to ease up the supply chain ahead of its Radeon RX 6000 launch at the end of the month. Don’t believe everything you hear, however, as AMD has clarified that both GPUs have a bit more life left in them and will be around after the release of its new lineup.

“We are continuing to produce Radeon RX 5700 series graphics cards, which deliver exceptional 1440p gaming experiences,” AMD told us in an email, stating it would also “continue to respond to market demand” – and wow, Nvidia has proven that demand high right now.

AMD has tried to ease the nerves of prospective buyers by hinting that its Big Navi graphics cards won’t suffer a paper launch like its rival’s latest releases, but with so many people seemingly itching for an upgrade, the company can’t risk having nothing else to offer. After all, there’s still plenty of room on the shelves for older options.

We will have to wait until October 28 to find out just where the new Radeon RX 6000 series sits compared to Nvidia’s new range, but the RX 5700 is no slouch, seeing around 10% gains against the RTX 2060. And if we see the usual suspects come down in price as a result of the new releases, then that’s a win-win for those that might not want to twiddle their thumbs waiting for stock to replenish.