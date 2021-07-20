AMD’s Radeon RX 6600 GPU lineup expected to arrive in August

We’ve been waiting for AMD’s answer to Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti for a while now, but after several sightings of new models in the wild, it looks like we finally have a rumoured release date to look forward to. Fudzilla‘s sources give the Radeon RX 6600 and RX 6600 XT a launch date of August 11, which means you’d better start saving your pennies if you’ve been waiting out for a new GPU.

Historically, AMD graphics cards land on shelves within a couple of weeks of the announcement, so you shouldn’t be waiting too much longer to get your hands on the 6600 if there’s any weight to these whispers.

Fudzilla’s also says “there should be plenty of cards around”, but doesn’t elaborate on how AMD plans to sidestep the stock issues facing every other graphics card launch in recent times. It’ll be particularly tough for these entry-level GPUs, too, as targeting the more popular budget-oriented gaming PC market is sure to put some serious strain on stock.

There are no new details surrounding the MSRP of the RX 6600 or RX 6600 XT, but we expect retail prices to be pretty similar to the $329 RTX 3060 and $399 RTX 3060 Ti.

Currently, AMD’s cheapest Big Navi card is the $479 RX 6700 XT, so it’s highly unlikely either graphics card will sit at more than $400. Real world pricing could be a different story, though, as thanks to stock issues, many GPUs are suffering from over-inflated price tags.