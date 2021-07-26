AMD RX 6600 GPUs could be cheaper than Nvidia’s RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti

We’re not expecting AMD’s budget RX 6600 and RX 6600 XT graphics cards to land inside gaming PCs until August, but it looks like we’ve already got a sign on what sort of pricing we can expect. Neowin‘s sources give claimed MSRPs for both GPUs, which suggest both cards could come in cheaper than their equivalent Nvidia models.

The Radeon RX 6600 is expected to launch at a price of $299, going up against Nvidia’s $329 GeForce RTX 3060. Then, the more powerful RX 6600 XT could set you back $349, with performance that is still set to rival Nvidia’s $399 GeForce RTX 3060 Ti.

However, unless you’re lucky enough to grab a reference card on launch day at its official price, you’ll likely be looking at cards listed much higher than MSRP, thanks to the ongoing stock issues – which do show some signs of potentially coming to an end. Cowcotland estimates that RX 6600 XT cards could sell at prices of up to €549 ($588) at retailers, more than 50% over their MSRP.

Don’t give up hope completely, though. Picking up one of the cards once they release could be easier than with previous launches, after earlier reports said there should be more GPUs to go around this time.

If the two cards can meet or beat Nvidia’s cards when it comes to performance, these two new models could represent great value for money once graphics card pricing returns to normal, making them the best graphics cards for budget PC builds. We haven’t had much in the way of official benchmarks yet, but this could change in the coming weeks.

Also, remember that these prices aren’t official confirmation. Once AMD announces the cards soon, we’ll know for sure whether the duo undercuts Nvidia’s prices.