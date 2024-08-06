AMD is working on two new budget Radeon gaming GPUs, according to leak

AMD could be about to make gamers on ultra-tight budgets very happy, if rumors are to be believed, as there’s a suggestion that two new entry-level graphics cards could be arriving soon. The new GPU leak hints that we could see AMD Radeon RX 7400 and RX 7300 cards added to the company’s lineup, slotting in below the $259 RX 7600.

The RX 7600 is already at the top of our best graphics card charts when it comes to choosing a budget GPU, but these two new AMD entrants could become even more tempting choices if they’re considerably cheaper and not too much slower.

The source of this leaked information is X (formerly Twitter) tech leaker KOMACHI_ENSAKA (account only viewable by certain users), with them simply stating “Radeon RX 7400 & RX 7300,” with an accompanying winky face. This initial post, which was spotted by VideoCardz.com, is followed up with a reply saying “0x7499, NV33.”

The first part of this leak is quite clear in its meaning, but the second part may not be so obvious. The “NV33” bit refers to the Navi 33 GPU, which is the same chip that powers the RX 7600. Meanwhile, the “0x7499” part is a device ID, which is the unique identifier for a model of graphics card. AMD’s open-source GPUOpen tools listing on GitHub shows three cards using this identifier.

As for the Radeon RX 7400 and RX 7300 specs, there’s no further indication of where these parts will fit into AMD’s current lineup. However, we can certainly take some educated guesses.

For a start, we can note that AMD doesn’t yet have an RX 7500 model, when previous AMD card ranges have included an RX x500 model, such as the RX 6500. As such, it’s possible AMD is completely skipping that model this time, or that the RX 7400 and RX 7300 will have even less power than a potential RX 7500.

Either way, the RX 7600’s version of the Navi 33 chip includes 2,048 RDNA 3 stream processors split up into 32 compute units (CUs), which run at up to 2,655MHz and talk to 8GB of GDDR6 memory via a 128-bit memory bus.

For comparison, the previous generation RX 6500 XT includes a GPU with just 1,024 RDNA 2 stream processors (16 CUs), while the RX 6400 has just 768 RDNA 2 stream processors (12 CUs). Meanwhile, the integrated graphics of AMD’s top APU, the Ryzen 7 8700G, houses 768 RDNA 3 stream processors (12 CUs) running at up to 2,700MHz and using system memory instead of dedicated VRAM.

As such, it’s reasonable to assume that the RX 7400 might have somewhere in the region of 1,024 RDNA 3 stream processors, and the RX 7300 might have that same 768 stream processors as the 8700G but with dedicated VRAM that should make it faster than using system memory. However, it’s possible – and we’d certainly hope this is the case – that AMD chooses to up the specs on these cards.

An RX 7400 that has, say, 20 CUs (1,280 stream processors) would make for a decent step up in performance from the integrated graphics of the Ryzen 7 8700G and the older RX 6400 card, while not stepping on the toes of the RX 7600 too much. If AMD could price a card like that between $175-$199, it could have a potential budget graphics card champion on its hand.

To show just how potentially huge an impact a card of this level could have on the gaming PC market, you only have to look at the latest Steam hardware survey and see the dominance of old, cheap Nvidia cards such as the GTX 1060. If AMD can offer a card that comfortably outperforms cards like that but for a tiny price, it could finally see one of its GPUs break into the top ten.