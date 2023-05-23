AMD Radeon RX 7600 specs leak shows a surprisingly power-hungry GPU

Final specs for the AMD Radeon RX 7600 have leaked ahead of its suspected launch this week, and they’re a little concerning. Despite clear improvements over its predecessor, the RX 6600, it’s hard to see Team Red’s upcoming GPU matching the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 in the hotly contested performance race.

This generation’s graphics card battle is hotting up, with both AMD and Nvidia expected to drop competing entry level GPUs in the coming months. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 is confirmed to drop in July 2023, whereas there’s no official date for the AMD Radeon RX 7600 just yet. Having said that, leaks suggest a potential release date of two day’s time, on May 25.

A previous AMD Radeon RX 7600 specs leak gave us a good idea of the pixel pusher’s overall performance, but left a few details out, including price and power draw. Now, a leak from HD Tecnologia suggests the RX 7600 will be more power-hungry than its predecessor by a decent margin, with its 165W TBP a 33W increase over the RX 6600. This contrasts unfavorably with the RTX 4060 announcement, which confirmed all models from the RTX 4060 family will have a lower TBP than their previous generation’s counterparts. Ultimately, more power draw could mean a hotter rig or an unplanned PSU upgrade, and no one wants that.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 AMD Radeon RX 7600 Total Board Power (TBP – starting at) 132W 165W Recommended Power Supply Wattage 450W 550W*

While its match up against the RTX 4060 is uncertain, we can be sure the RX 7600 is a clear improvement over the RX 6600. Its greater number of ray accelerators and higher clock speeds suggest this generational step forward is pretty marked.

AMD Radeon RX 7600 specs GPU Navi 33 Stream processors 2048 Compute units 32 Ray accelerators 32 Game clock 2,250MHz Boost clock Up to 2625MHz VRAM 8GB GDDR6 Bus width 128-bit TBP 165W MSRP / RRP ?

One way the RX 7600 could try to compete with the Nvidia RTX 4060 is on price. A recent AMD Radeon RX 7600 price leak from a Canadian retailer suggests AMD might try to undercut the RTX 4060’s $299 MSRP. Although it’s pure speculation at this point, we could see prices as low as $269 for team red’s upcoming entry level GPU.

Can either of these entry level GPUs make a dent in our best graphics card list? Only time will tell. This generation of pixel pushers is crying out for an affordable option, so the eventual cost of the AMD RX 7600 may end up the definitive factor.