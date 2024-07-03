My favorite budget gaming GPU just got even cheaper

GPU prices are tumbling all over the place right now, and we absolutely love to see it. This latest graphics card deal sees our favorite budget gaming GPU getting its price slashed even further, meaning you can now upgrade to a decent current-gen graphics card for just $239.99.

The GPU in question is the AMD Radeon RX 7600, which is currently sitting proudly on our guide to the best graphics card as the best cheap option. This budget AMD GPU is usually priced at $259.99, and it’s rare to see it go below that point, but Newegg is currently offering a $20 saving on a PowerColor Fighter Radeon RX 7600 card, bringing it down to a temptingly low price.

While the Radeon RX 7600 is normally a good $40 cheaper than the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060, I’ve found that this AMD GPU is competitive with the Nvidia GPU in quite a few game tests. For example, in Cyberpunk 2077 at the Ultra preset, without ray tracing, the Radeon RX 7600 averages 78fps at 1,920 x 1,080, compared to 73fps on the RTX 4060.

In our own review, the Radeon RX 7600 also handled games without ray tracing surprisingly well at 2,560 x 1,440. It averaged 67fps in Total War: Warhammer 3 at this resolution, for example, and clocked up a great average of 120fps in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands too.

It’s not a no-brainer, though. The RTX 4060 is quicker at ray tracing than the Radeon RX 7600, and it also has the benefit of support for the Nvidia DLSS 3 suite, which includes AI frame generation to massively boost frame rates in a wide array of supported games, though AMD is fighting back on that front too with AMD FSR 3.0.

The Radeon RX 7600 can do ray tracing, though. For example, in my tests, it averages 65fps at the High preset in Metro Exodus at 1080p, and the RTX 4060 is only a bit quicker without any help from DLSS here, averaging 68fps.

If you’re looking for a cheap GPU that will offer decent frame rates in the latest games, and ray tracing isn’t the be-all and end-all for you, then this is absolutely the GPU to buy right now. It’s already well priced at its $259.99 MSRP, but this is a great deal for $239.99. That’s $60 cheaper than the usual RTX 4060 price, and it offers a similar amount of shader power. It’s certainly a much better option than the new Asus Radeon RX 6500 XT card that’s just come out.

If you’ve never upgraded your graphics card before, check out our full guide on how to build a gaming PC, where we take you through the whole process, including installing a new graphics card.5