AMD Radeon RX 7600 specs leak challenges Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060

The budget building battleground is heating up, as a new AMD Radeon RX 7600 specs leak suggests a challenger to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU family is almost here. The graphics card looks to be a decent upgrade versus its predecessor, with higher clock speeds, faster memory, and more.

The AMD Radeon RX 7600 will be of particular interest to those searching for the best graphics card for under $600, and should hopefully be cheaper than last generation’s RX 6600 which cost $329. While we don’t yet know what price the pixel pusher will demand, a GPU-Z leak shared with Videocardz reveals plenty else.

Here are the rumored AMD Radeon RX 7600 specs:

AMD Radeon RX 7600 specs GPU Navi 33 XL GPU clusters 32 CUs FP32 cores 2,048 Base clock 1,720MHz Game clock 2,250MHz Boost clock 2,655MHz VRAM 8GB GDDR6 Memory Bus 128-bit Memory Speed 18Gbps Memory Bandwidth 288GB/s

Looking at the AMD Radeon RX 7600 specs table, I’m both pleased and concerned. On the positive side, the graphics card boasts an addition four CUs (compute units) that’ll be more performant to boot thanks to the RDNA 3 microarchitecture. This should translate into a noticeable improvement in your PC games, especially with raytracing performance, but we’ll need to wait until we can get our hands on benchmark data to be sure how much of a gain this will translate into. AMD appears to have also given the GPU’s clock speeds and memory bandwidth a boost, which are also welcome.

On the other hand, the AMD Radeon RX 7600 looks as though it’ll only come equipped with 8GB of VRAM. While the card isn’t alone in this regard, as both the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti 8GB also pack as much, I am concerned that it’ll be easily saturated with higher quality settings and cause performance issues. Another issue facing the Radeon GPU is the lack of an answer for DLSS Frame Generation, as AMD is still yet to formally release its response.

Check out the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 family reveal to see what the AMD Radeon RX 7600 is up against, and read up on our Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 review to see where the “budget” yardstick currently stands.