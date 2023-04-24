AMD Radeon RX 7600 graphics card could show up at Computex

The yet-to-be-announced AMD Radeon RX 7600 may show up in just a few weeks, as it’ll allegedly debut at Computex 2023. The mid-range RDNA3 graphics card could, in theory, go up against the newly released Nvidia RTX 4070 in terms of price, but we’re still waiting to hear more in regard to specs.

At the moment, affordability is key, and the AMD Radeon RX 7600 might be the cheaper RDNA3 graphics card we’ve been waiting for. Sure, the gaming PC giant got off to a great start by undercutting Nvidia with its AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT and XTX price, but the launch did little to crash the premium GPU party. Worse still, there are now even more GeForce cards on the scene, and it feels like AMD is MIA.

Thankfully, it looks like AMD is about to launch its second strike, as industry expert Igor Wallossek says individual board partners will show off finished Radeon RX 7600 GPUs at Computex. Some AIB partners are reportedly exercising a “wait-and-see” approach when it comes to graphics card reveals, but the situation implies that the GPU could officially release within a few months.

In addition, Igor suggests there is “no price basis” for cards like the Radeon RX 7700 XT right now, which explains why the Radeon RX 7800 XT isn’t next in line. Naturally, the decision may help AMD rise to imminent threats like the RTX 4070 before more competitors like the RTX 4060 arrive on the battlefield.

However, the company will need to strike a careful balance between price and performance, offering something that feels ‘next-gen’ compared to already available cards. We’re also still waiting for AMD FidelityFX Super Solution 3 to finally show up, as the firm’s Fluid Motion Frames tech is a requisite in the fight against Nvidia DLSS 3 and AI Frame Generation.

As always, we’d advise ingesting any Radeon RX 7600 rumours with a grain of salt, as the company hasn’t confirmed any RDNA 3 plans. In fact, AMD has yet to confirm any related Computex events, so any initial intentions could change before the big day.

Not keen on waiting? Check out our best graphics card list for a collection of GPUs you can pick up right now.