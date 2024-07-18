AMD could be cooking up three new Radeon GPUs

AMD could be about to release three new GPUs, according to a filing from Acer that details the names of the models in its graphics card range. Now, before you get your hopes up, the names of these new AMD Radeon GPUs suggest they will be based on the existing RDNA 3 architecture, rather than the forthcoming RDNA 4 architecture, but it looks as though AMD could be filling out its range of GPUs further.

So far, AMD has released nine RDNA 3 desktop gaming GPUs, some of which are among the best graphics cards you can buy right now. However, this filing suggests that there’s room for a three new mid-range models. In all three cases, the new GPUs have the same model numbers as existing graphics cards, but without an XT suffix.

The filing, which appears on the website for the Eurasian Economic Commission, was spotted by Videocardz, and it has a long list of graphics cards in Acer’s lineup. We’ve seen most of the GPUs inferred by the model names before, but six of the card names stand out, as they appear to be based on three unannounced GPUs. The filing lists Acer Nitro RX cards based on the RX 7700, RX 7800, and RX 7900, in both stock speed and overclocked versions.

AMD often uses the ‘XT’ suffix to refer to a superior version of a GPU with the same model number. For example, the Radeon RX 7600 XT has 16GB of VRAM, compared to just 8GB on the Radeon RX 7600, and the Radeon RX 6800 has 3,840 stream processors, compared to 4,608 on the Radeon RX 6800 XT.

There’s no detail on the potential specs of these GPUs, but it’s possible that AMD is trying to make the most of silicon that didn’t quite make the grade for the XT or GRE versions of these GPUs, but could be used for a GPU with fewer compute units enabled to fill gaps in the market. Some of these graphics cards could also have less memory than their XT counterparts.

Of course, it’s also possible that AMD has no plans at all to release three new non-XT GPUs, and Acer is just covering itself by listing these product names in case AMD releases these GPUs in the future. None of this has been confirmed by AMD, so it’s important to take this all with a healthy pinch of salt right now.

In the meantime, if you’re looking to buy a new AMD GPU, check out our Radeon RX 7900 GRE review, as this graphics card offers fantastic performance for its mid-range price.

