This AMD Radeon GPU now has a great price, beats Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti

Current-gen graphics card prices are falling, meaning it’s a great time to pick up a new GPU for your gaming PC. Now it’s the turn of the AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT, where we can see the PowerColor Fighter model has dropped to $349.97, saving you just over $40 while also offering two free games.

At release, the AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT was priced too close to the superior RX 7800 XT, a GPU that has a proud place on our best graphics card guide. With a new, lower MSRP, and this additional sale discount, the Radeon RX 7700 XT now offers decent value, making this graphics card well worth considering.

This particular deal on the PowerColor Fighter Radeon RX 7700 XT only appears at Newegg and sees the card drop to $349.97, a $40.02 saving against the $389.99 MSRP. Newegg will also let you trade in your existing GPU and bring down the price further. The card is a great alternative to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB, which usually goes for around $389, has 4GB less VRAM, and generally isn’t as quick as the 7700 XT in our tests either, even in ray tracing.

The free AMD game bundle is advertised on Newegg and automatically included with the purchase, but the deal itself is valid for any eligible card regardless of where you buy. You’ll need to register your purchase with AMD in order to claim your free copies of Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 and Unknown9.

This deal follows the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX deal from Best Buy, and UK-exclusive deals on the Nvidia RTX 4000 series cards. Whether this is truly a case of making room for new GPUs that are about to be released or just a case of pre-holiday stock management, we’re loving the deals we’re seeing so far!

If you do end up buying the a new GPU, you can check out our how to install a graphics card guide to make sure you get it into your system safely.