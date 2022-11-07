AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX GPU is actually an RTX 4080 rival

The Radeon RX 7900 XTX is head of the RDNA 3 pack, but AMD says it’s actually an Nvidia RTX 4080 rival. While the red team’s top graphics card boasts specs that could trade blows with the RTX 4090, taking down the gaming PC goliath apparently isn’t on the company’s next-gen agenda.

During an interview with PC World, AMD chief architect Frank Azor claimed the Radeon RX 7900 XTX is “designed to go up against the 4080.” In addition, the gaming PC scene veteran clarified that the $999 USD card is “not a 4090 competitor,” highlighting that the flagship GeForce GPU costs 60% more.

Azor admits that we’ll need to wait for RTX 4080 benchmarks, but says he’s confident that the RX 7900 XTX will make Nvidia sweat. It’s worth noting that there’s a $200 gap between the two cards, so the company may snag a large slice of the GPU market pie – especially if the Radeon card packs more of a punch.

If AMD’s own take is anything to go by, the RX 7900 XTX won’t face off against RTX 4090 in the best graphics card ring. Our upcoming RTX 4080 review will help establish a reasonable bar for the Radeon GPU to reach, but there’s a chance it’ll sit somewhere between the two card’s in terms of performance.

Both the RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT will arrive on December 13, and FSR 3 should arrive to take on Nvidia DLSS in 2023. In a way, we’ll need to wait till next year to see who truly comes out top this time around, as AMD’s ‘Fluid Motion Frame’ tech will help all RDNA 3 cards, including the Radeon RX 7800 XT when it arrives, boost fps and fidelity higher than ever.